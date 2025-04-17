New Procedures Affecting CDL Medical Certificates

Beginning April 21, 2025, the Department of Revenue will implement new procedures established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that pertain to the Medical Examiner Certificate (MEC) required for some commercial driver license (CDL) and commercial learner’s permit (CLP) holders in the state.

To prepare for implementation, online MEC update options will not be available after April 10. Drivers requiring an MEC update from April 11 to April 19, or change to their self-certification status, should submit such requests in person at any Missouri license office.

After this implementation period, the MEC will no longer be submitted by the holder, but rather by the medical provider directly to the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners. The transmission of MEC data back to Missouri’s DOR will be automated for current CDL and CLP holders. This removes the requirement that the driver provide a physical copy of the MEC at the time of application and reduces manual processing.

Visit dor.mo.gov/faq/driver-license/cdl-medical-certification for additional information.

