Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,253 in the last 365 days.

New Procedures Affecting CDL Medical Certificates

Beginning April 21, 2025, the Department of Revenue will implement new procedures established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that pertain to the Medical Examiner Certificate (MEC) required for some commercial driver license (CDL) and commercial learner’s permit (CLP) holders in the state.

To prepare for implementation, online MEC update options will not be available after April 10. Drivers requiring an MEC update from April 11 to April 19, or change to their self-certification status, should submit such requests in person at any Missouri license office.

After this implementation period, the MEC will no longer be submitted by the holder, but rather by the medical provider directly to the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners. The transmission of MEC data back to Missouri’s DOR will be automated for current CDL and CLP holders. This removes the requirement that the driver provide a physical copy of the MEC at the time of application and reduces manual processing.

 Visit dor.mo.gov/faq/driver-license/cdl-medical-certification for additional information.

 

 

 

 

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Procedures Affecting CDL Medical Certificates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more