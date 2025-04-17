Megan Carlisle Co-Authors Marketing to Millions with Rudy Mawer

FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Megan Carlisle, a leading expert in sales psychology and client retention, has joined forces with renowned entrepreneur Rudy Mawer as a co-author in the upcoming book Marketing to Millions. This collaboration brings together top business minds to share proven strategies for scaling and success.In her chapter, Carlisle reveals how to maximize profit and client value through upsells, downsells, and cross-sells. By implementing these powerful techniques, businesses can increase revenue without constantly chasing new customers—creating sustainable growth and stronger client relationships."Many business owners focus on the initial sale, but the real value lies in how you can elevate each transaction. By offering clients more options that meet their needs, you can significantly boost revenue while enhancing the customer experience," says Carlisle.Marketing to Millions is set to be a must-read for entrepreneurs looking to scale faster with proven marketing strategies. The book will be available soon, featuring insights from Carlisle and other industry leaders.For more information, visit www.marketingtomillionsbook.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.