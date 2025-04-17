Meet the Author Behind the Book That’s Shattering Stereotypes About Disability

Model Jessica Frew Jessica Frew, Author, Model, Actress, and Advocate for Disability Awareness The Nonverbal Princess

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At just 23 years old, Jessica Frew is not only turning heads—she’s turning the page on how we view disability, storytelling, and self-expression. A model, actress, and now acclaimed children’s book author, Jessica is boldly redefining what it means to be powerful without ever speaking a word out loud.Born with Cerebral Palsy, Jessica communicates through a Tobii eye-gaze computer—a technology she’s transformed into a tool for advocacy, authorship, and creative brilliance. Her recently released children’s book, The Nonverbal Princess , is a heartfelt and disruptive fairy tale that’s already resonating with thousands of readers. The story challenges traditional ideas of beauty, strength, and voice by featuring a heroine who communicates without words—just like Jessica.Jessica’s mission is simple but mighty: to make disability visibility part of the mainstream conversation. She’s using her platform not just to tell her own story, but to amplify the voices of others who are too often overlooked. Whether she’s on set, on stage, or behind a keyboard, Jessica radiates authenticity, grace, and a fierce belief in possibility.“Disability is not a flaw,” she says. “It’s a part of human diversity. We need more stories where people with disabilities are heroes, leaders, and dreamers—not side characters or cautionary tales.”Jessica's work has already caught the attention of educators, parents, and disability advocates around the world. Her message is simple: inclusion isn’t charity—it’s justice. And her life is proof that when we break down barriers, we build something far stronger in their place.The Nonverbal Princess is available now in hardcover and e-book formats at major retailers.Media Contact:

