MFA Spokesperson's Comments in response to media queries on Japan’s announcement on the conferment of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, 29 April 2025

In response to media queries on Japan’s announcement that the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun would be conferred on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the MFA Spokesperson said:

“Singapore deeply appreciates the Japanese government’s decision to confer the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. This is in recognition of Senior Minister Lee’s significant contributions to the development of relations between Singapore and Japan.

Singapore and Japan enjoy a close and longstanding relationship, marked by strong political and economic ties, and multifaceted cooperation. We will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026.

The Order of the Rising Sun was established in 1875 to recognise individuals who have made distinguished contributions to the Japanese nation and its people. The Grand Cordon is the highest rank of this award. Previous recipients of the award include former Prime Minister Mr Lee Kuan Yew in 1967, Singapore's former Ambassador to Japan Mr Lim Chin Beng in 2004, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in 2011, and former Deputy Prime Minister Professor S Jayakumar in 2012.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

29 APRIL 2025