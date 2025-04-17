$4 Million Intersection Improvement Project in Oneonta

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is beginning on a $4 million project to enhance safety and improve traffic flow at a key gateway to the City of Oneonta. The project will transform the intersection of James F. Lettis Highway (State Route 23) and Main Street (State Route 7) by constructing a modern roundabout that will reduce vehicle congestion and make it easier for pedestrians and motorists to reach the area’s popular destinations, including SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College and the shops and businesses of downtown Oneonta.

“The City of Oneonta is a true gem of the I-88 corridor, with a robust, walkable downtown, thriving businesses and thousands of college students making this Mohawk Valley community their home every year,” Governor Hochul said. “We want to make sure that everyone in Oneonta reaches their destinations as safely as possible, and that’s just what this new roundabout and other community enhancements will provide.”

The project will convert the current, signalized intersection of Lettis Highway and Main Street into a single-lane roundabout that will improve vehicle mobility and reduce idling. New sidewalks, lighting and signage – including flashing beacons – will also be installed to enhance safety for pedestrians. New drainage systems and landscaping will be added to improve resiliency and sustainability.

Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. They are safer, more sustainable, and more efficient than traditional intersections. Crashes in roundabouts are less severe, resulting in fewer injuries and fatalities. Roundabouts also eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. For tips on how to safely navigate a roundabout, check out this helpful instructional video.

Work on the project is getting underway this month with tree removal and other site preparation activities. Major construction will start in early to mid-July and will focus initially on the northern end of the intersection and the interior of the roundabout. During this phase, only the ramps to and from the Lettis Highway will be open to traffic traveling eastbound on Main Street. All other vehicular and pedestrian access will be closed. Detours for vehicles and pedestrians will be posted.

In early to mid-September, work will shift to the southern end of the intersection and the ramps to and from Lettis Highway. At this point, the ramp onto the Lettis Highway southbound will be closed. Traffic traveling eastbound on Main Street will also be detoured around the intersection. All detours for vehicles and pedestrians will be posted.

Additionally, a free, 24-hour shuttle service will be provided to further aid pedestrians during periods when access to the work zone will be restricted. There will be four designated pickup and drop-off locations, including two on Main Street and two on Lettis Highway. Signs will be installed to identify the designated drop-off/pick-up locations at least a week prior to closure of the roadway. Additional signs will be posted at the roadway closure limits informing pedestrians of the transportation service availability, pick-up and drop-off locations, and the contact information to call for the service.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “New York State, under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, is investing in our transportation infrastructure to create safer systems that reduce conflicts and minimize the likelihood of fatal crashes, with the goal getting to zero fatalities - because even one death on our highway system is too many. This new roundabout will benefit the entire Oneonta community, creating more efficient vehicle flow and enhancing safety for the many residents, visitors and students who travel to and from this beautiful city and its many attractions each day.”

The project is being funded with a mix of state and federal funding, with the bulk of it provided via the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program. It’s also part of NYSDOT’s Safe System Approach toward Zero Deaths that involves designing and managing road infrastructure to keep the risk of a human error low and minimizing the likelihood of fatality or serious injury during crashes. Construction is tentatively scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2025.

This is the first of two projects that are being advanced to address congestion in the Oneonta area. The Southside Oneonta Safety and Mobility Improvements Project is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2026 and will focus on improving the sidewalks and traffic flow along State Route 23 and State Route 28 near the southern end of the Lettis Highway.

Representative Josh Riley said, “Projects like the roundabout at Lettis Highway and Main Street are exactly the kind of common-sense solutions that will make a real difference for communities like Oneonta. It's not just about traffic; it's about safety for our students, residents, and visitors. I'm pushing hard to bring federal dollars back home for projects across NY-19, and I'm grateful for the Governor’s leadership in helping to deliver these crucial infrastructure improvements.”

Assemblymember Brian Miller said, “Investing in infrastructure that improves safety and mobility is critical to the growth and vitality of our communities. The intersection improvement project located at State Route 23 and State Route 7 in the City of Oneonta is a smart and forward-thinking investment that will not only reduce congestion and improve traffic flow but also enhance pedestrian and bicycle access to educational institutions and downtown businesses. Improving safety on our roadways is always a top priority, and this intersection upgrade in Oneonta is a great example of the kind of investment that makes a real difference.”

Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said, “On behalf of the City of Oneonta I’d like to express my deep gratitude for the continuing support of our Governor and the State of New York in making our city increasingly safe, attractive, and conveniently accessible to residents and visitors.”

