Governor Hochul Celebrates National Dominican Day Parade

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul marched in the 43rd Annual National Dominican Day Parade.

B-ROLL of the Governor marching in the Dominican Day Parade is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Buenos días a todos. I am so proud to be here once again as your Governor kicking off this parade, the 43rd celebration of all that is magnificent and fun about the Dominican community. Over a million strong right here in New York City, and in fact, I love the Dominican Republic so much that I'll be heading down there this fall. More details are coming, but I'm very excited about deepening our ties, having trade relations, helping our businesses in both countries, as well as continuing our work on the $12 million Dominican Cultural Center in Northern Manhattan, which we're working on as well. So proud of all the honorees.

Proud to be here with you today, but also one strong message. Here in New York, we love our immigrant community. Dominican community — they came here to work, make our lives more vibrant, to share their culture and food, and we reject the efforts to remove them, these hard working individuals from their homes and their business and schools. And we'll stand up in solidarity with them as we go forward to make sure the law-abiding individuals feel it and know that this is their home.

Gracias a todos.