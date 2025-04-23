Introducing Rila Auctions Platform for Transparent, Competitive Home Sales in California

After working with several auction platforms, I realized there was an opportunity to create a smarter, more transparent solution that puts agents and sellers first.” — Ben Bacal, Co-Founder of Rila Auctions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rila Auctions , a technology-forward, full-service auction brokerage, is transforming the way real estate is bought and sold in California. Co-founded by Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate and Broker of Record Harry Dheedene, Rila Auctions was born out of Bacal’s firsthand experience using other auction houses—and a desire to build a more agent-friendly platform with better fees, transparent pricing, and easier accessibility for agents and their clients.With over $4 billion in real estate sales, Bacal is known as one of Los Angeles’ top luxury real estate experts. His vision with Rila Auctions is to modernize and simplify the sales process while empowering agents and delivering better outcomes for their clients.“After working with several auction platforms, I realized there was an opportunity to create a smarter, more transparent solution that puts agents and sellers first,” said Bacal. “Rila Auctions offers the efficiency, clarity, and competitive edge the modern market demands—with a flat-fee structure and full-service support that agents can trust.”Rila Auctions allows sellers to close in as little as six weeks, eliminating the uncertainty of traditional listings. The platform creates urgency and competition through transparent bidding, ensuring homes reach peak market value while giving buyers of all budgets equal access to compete. Rila Auctions works with agents—not around them. The platform complements existing agent relationships, helping agents deliver standout service, drive demand, and close faster for their clients.One of the company’s inaugural live auctions is set for the end of this month, featuring a premier Bel Air listing at 10558 Fontenelle Way . Brought by Enzo Fiore of Revel Real Estate, who is co-listing with Harry Dheedene of Rila Auctions, this showcase marks an exciting step in what’s shaping up to be a dynamic auction slate.“With Rila Auctions, I’m able to offer my clients a faster, more transparent sales experience—something that’s become increasingly important in today’s market,” said Fiore. “The platform creates a sense of urgency that traditional listings often lack, while keeping agents front and center in the process. It’s a game-changer for how we serve sellers.”Agents and homeowners across California can now sign up for early access and learn more about partnering with Rila Auctions.For more information, visit https://www.rilaauctions.com/ or follow Rila Auctions on Instagram at @rila.ioAbout Rila AuctionsRila Auctions is a technology-driven, full-service real estate auction brokerage that streamlines the home-selling process by creating competitive, transparent bidding environments. Co-founded by Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate and Harry Dheedene, who also serves as the firm’s Broker of Record, Rila Auctions is designed to help sellers maximize value and give buyers equal access to properties at all price points. Built for modern real estate professionals, the platform offers an efficient, agent-friendly alternative to traditional real estate transactions.

