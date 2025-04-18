Pandemic-Born AI Solution Tor.app Expands Beyond Meetings with New Features

Tor.app founder and CEO Siyar Işık, the visionary behind AI productivity tools Transkriptor, Eskritor, and Speaktor. The Tor.app team during a product sprint—collaborating on AI productivity tools like Transkriptor, Eskritor, and Speaktor. Tor.app team collaborating on AI-driven tools like Transkriptor, Eskritor, and Speaktor to enhance productivity and multilingual communication.

TURKEY, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tor.app announces the successful expansion of its AI-powered communication platform that originated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by Harvard MBA graduate Şiyar Işık in 2021, the company recently introduced subtitle features in December 2024 and data analytics capabilities in February 2025, broadening its applications from business efficiency to entertainment and education.Pandemic Digital Needs Met Through AI InnovationWhen virtual meetings surged by 400% during the pandemic according to Gartner research, Işık observed professionals struggling to participate in discussions while simultaneously taking notes. This observation led to the development of Transkriptor , an AI-powered transcription tool that now supports over 100 languages and integrates with platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams."I watched colleagues missing key points in discussions because they were busy typing," said Şiyar Işık, CEO of Tor.app. "It seemed obvious that AI could solve this problem, but the existing solutions weren't accurate enough, especially for multiple languages."Working from his apartment during lockdown, Işık developed the initial version of Transkriptor, which quickly gained traction for its accuracy and multilingual capabilities. What began as a solution to a personal challenge rapidly evolved as businesses worldwide faced similar needs for better digital communication tools.Rapid Growth and Market ResponseTranskriptor's early success was driven by its ability to handle complex conversations across multiple languages. While competitors struggled with basic English transcription, Transkriptor launched with support for five languages and rapidly expanded to 50 languages by mid-2022 and over 100 languages by the end of that year.This global approach helped the company gain significant market share in international markets often overlooked by Silicon Valley startups. According to company data released earlier this year, in 2024 alone, Transkriptor processed 12.58 million files and 85 million minutes of audio content, with subscription revenue increasing 300% year-over-year."What differentiated Transkriptor from other transcription services was its accuracy across multiple languages," explains Berkay Kınacı, Chief Operating Officer. "This foundation of multilingual capability has continued to drive our innovation and expansion."Evolution into Comprehensive Communication PlatformBuilding on Transkriptor's success, the company expanded to offer a comprehensive suite of AI tools:Transkriptor: Multilingual meeting transcription with recently added subtitle features that extend its utility to entertainment and education sectors Eskritor : AI writing assistant launched in early 2023 that helps users generate, edit, and enhance content across 40+ languages Speaktor : Text-to-speech conversion tool added later in 2023 that transforms written content into natural-sounding audio in more than 50 languagesThe December 2024 subtitle feature release marked a significant evolution, allowing Transkriptor to serve content creators, entertainment companies, and educational institutions beyond its original business focus. The February 2025 data analytics capabilities further expanded the platform's utility, enabling organizations to derive meaningful insights from transcribed content."Each product addresses a different part of the information workflow," Işık said. "Transkriptor serves professionals such as lawyers, journalists, doctors, consultants, and psychologists who require accurate, multilingual transcription. Eskritor assists marketers, students, and content creators in refining written content across various formats. Speaktor caters to educators, visually impaired users, and content creators by enhancing accessibility and engagement."Operational Efficiency and Market PositionDespite growing to over 40 employees across three continents, Tor.app maintains efficient operations by applying its own AI solutions internally. The company has intentionally leveraged its tools to automate processes from customer support to quality assurance."We apply our own AI solutions internally," says Işık. "The tools that enhance our customers' productivity are the same ones streamlining our operations."Independent comparative testing has shown that Transkriptor outperforms competing offerings in multilingual accuracy and processing speed, even as tech giants enter the AI productivity space. According to McKinsey & Company, businesses using AI for content workflows report productivity increases of 40-60%, with the most significant gains coming from integrated solutions like those offered by Tor.app.As remote and hybrid work models become permanent fixtures of the corporate landscape, the demand for tools like those offered by Tor.app continues to grow. Analysts project that the global market for AI-powered productivity software will reach $59 billion by 2027, up from $23 billion in 2023.For more information, visit www.tor.app About Tor.appTor.app develops AI-powered productivity solutions that enhance digital communication across languages and formats. Founded in 2021, the company serves clients worldwide with its suite of tools that includes Transkriptor, Eskritor, and Speaktor.

