Sandy Drew of Rochester, NY Raises the Bar for Local Merchants with LOCAL City Places & $CASH$BATES$

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Sandy Drew of Rochester, NY showed their dedication to supporting small businesses by sponsoring their entry into LOCAL City Places, an innovative platform that gives merchants the tools they need to stand out and succeed.“The days of small businesses being overlooked are over,” said Troy Warren, Founder and CEO of LOCAL City Places. “This sponsorship model gives merchants a head start without the burden of upfront costs, and it’s already changing the game.”Stand-Alone Visibility in a Crowded MarketLOCAL City Places allows just one business per category per area, meaning merchants enjoy total exclusivity on the platform. No direct competition. Just clear, focused visibility that helps local businesses attract and retain loyal customers.More Than Marketing: A Real Rewards SystemEvery enrolled business also joins $CASH$BATES$, a loyalty program that rewards consumers with up to $35 a month in real cash for shopping locally and uploading their receipts. With a 4-level referral system, shoppers earn even more by inviting others.For merchants, this creates a built-in incentive system and residual income stream, without having to lift a finger.“LOCAL City Places is exactly what our local businesses need…more visibility, less risk, and a program that keeps customers engaged,” said Sandy Drew. “It’s the kind of support small businesses dream of.”Thanks to visionary sponsors like Sandy Drew, LOCAL City Places is helping local merchants across the country raise the bar, and their bottom line.About $CASH$BATES$$CASH$BATES$ is a modern rewards system that pays consumers real cash for shopping at local businesses. No gimmicks. No brand restrictions. Just upload a receipt and earn. With a 4-tier referral model, users can multiply their earnings simply by sharing the app.To learn more or sign up, visit LOCALCityPlaces.com

