Members discuss impact of AI and emerging technologies on e-commerce

The WTO Secretariat presented to members the key findings of a report launched in November 2024 entitled “Trading with intelligence: How AI shapes and is shaped by international trade”. The report discusses how AI may shape the future of international trade by reducing trade costs, improving productivity and expanding economies' comparative advantages.

WTO members underscored the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on global trade and acknowledged the need to examine its impact on trade policies and development. Members highlighted that the WTO has a role to play in this area by fostering regulatory coherence and building capacity regarding AI, especially for developing economies.

Members also spoke about the importance of AI in enhancing trade facilitation measures aimed at reducing costs and increasing efficiency in cross-border trade by streamlining customs procedures and adopting digital technologies.

Members also highlighted the role of the WTO as a forum for discussion, exchange of best practices and collaboration with other stakeholders, including international organizations and experts, on the intersection between international trade and AI.

The next meeting is scheduled for 15 May. It will focus on the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions.