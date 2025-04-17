ELM Construction Identifies Key 2025 Kitchen & Bath Design Trends Following KBIS Attendance

ELM Logo Milk glass, oblong shapes, and textured lighting is in. Kitchen design trends in 2025

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELM Construction, a design/build remodeling firm based in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, has analyzed emerging trends in residential design following attendance at the 2025 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The annual event, recognized as North America's largest trade show dedicated to kitchen and bath design, brought together top designers, builders, and manufacturers from across the country to explore the future of home innovation. Key takeaways from this year’s show highlight a strong industry shift toward texture, color, and increased personalization.Texture and Color Lead the WayThe KBIS 2025 exhibition floor confirmed a decisive move away from flat, monochromatic design. Texture and color are dominating across nearly every surface and fixture category. Fluted glass shades, ribbed cabinetry, and knurled appliance pulls were prominently displayed, adding visual and tactile depth to modern kitchens and baths. In plumbing and hardware, brushed gold and bronze tones continue to gain traction, often paired with textured finishes or matte treatments for an added layer of dimension.Quartz countertops remain a leading material choice for both kitchens and bathrooms, favored for their durability and evolving aesthetic versatility. Once limited to stark whites and subtle grays, quartz offerings now include natural veining, soft color gradients, and surface texturing that mimics limestone, soapstone, or leathered granite.Lighting InnovationsLighting has moved well beyond basic task illumination, evolving into a central design element that sets the tone for entire spaces. At KBIS 2025, designers leaned into the artistic potential of lighting with bold fixtures that blend function and flair. Milk glass, a retro material once common in mid-century homes, has resurfaced with a modern twist, now seen in globes, fluted pendants, and layered chandeliers that soften brightness while adding sculptural beauty.Previously, brushed nickel and recessed lighting dominated kitchens and baths for their subtlety and simplicity. Now, layered lighting—combining ambient, task, and accent sources—is becoming the standard. Oversized pendants, asymmetrical sconces, and statement chandeliers in finishes like matte black, aged brass, and even mixed metals are replacing the more uniform, minimal fixtures of the last decade.Plumbing Fixtures Merge Style and FunctionModern plumbing fixtures are embracing both form and utility. One standout trend includes filtered pull-down kitchen faucets, which provide integrated filtration capabilities without requiring a separate beverage faucet.Innovative materials and finishes are also reshaping bath and kitchen plumbing. Concrete faucet bodies, oil-rubbed bronze finishes, and dual-tone fixtures provide designers with flexible options that coordinate with other textured surfaces. Unique features like exposed pipework, custom-shaped handles, and vintage-inspired tub feet are contributing to the growing desire for tailored detail in every element.Appliance Trends: A Nod to Nature and NostalgiaOnce the hallmark of modern kitchen design, stainless steel appliances are no longer the default. White appliances—widely used in the 1980s and '90s before being overtaken by stainless and, more recently, black stainless—are re-emerging with sleeker profiles, matte finishes, and smart features that better integrate into contemporary design palettes.Biophilic design continues to shape appliance and hardware trends as well. Textured hardware, including hammered bronze and natural wood accents, brings warmth and tactile interest to typically smooth surfaces. Interchangeable appliance pull finishes allow for subtle customization, enabling homeowners to update their kitchens without a full remodel.In past years, the focus was largely on high-gloss, ultra-modern appliances in cool-toned finishes. Today’s market, however, is moving toward organic finishes, soft neutrals, and even panel-ready appliances that blend seamlessly into cabinetry.Cabinetry Focuses on Storage and PersonalizationCabinet design is becoming a showcase of personalization and integrated function. Custom range hoods, fluted cabinet fronts, and natural wood textures are appearing alongside rich color choices like moss green, deep blue, and aubergine. These design elements provide contrast and warmth while highlighting the cabinetry as a focal point rather than a background utility.Implications for Local Home DesignThe innovations presented at KBIS 2025 are expected to inform remodeling trends in the Birmingham metro area throughout the year. The innovations presented at KBIS 2025 are expected to inform remodeling trends in the Birmingham metro area throughout the year. As demand grows for thoughtful renovation and integrated solutions, regional remodeling professionals are preparing to translate these broader design movements into contextually appropriate applications.

