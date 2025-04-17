National Academy Task Force on AI, Emerging Tech & Disability Benefits Releases First Report

Washington DC, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Academy of Social Insurance’s cross-sector Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technology & Disability Benefits released its Phase One report.

The first deep dive on current and future use of AI and related technology at SSA, the Task Force’s first report describes how SSA is currently using AI in the disability determination process; the risks involved in using AI in the context of disability benefits, as well as the potential opportunities for program administration that AI may provide.

Launched in June 2024 as the Social Security Administration (SSA) began expanding its use of these technologies in administering its disability programs, this Task Force brings together a wide array of experts across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors.

At the core of the Task Force’s Phase One report is a set of key principles and guardrails to guide SSA’s approach to AI and serve as a “north star” as the agency explores increasing its use of AI and other emerging technologies in ways that impact disabled claimants and beneficiaries.

“Artificial intelligence and other forms of emerging tech present both significant opportunities and immense risks when it comes to Social Security’s disability programs,” said Rebecca Vallas, Chief Executive Officer of the National Academy of Social Insurance. “As the Social Security Administration continues to increase the use of AI in critical contexts like determining who’s eligible for disability benefits, this Task Force’s first report provides both important cautions and a timely and valuable blueprint to help the agency get it right.”

This Task Force report comes as SSA faces a longstanding customer service crisis spurred by many years of inadequate funding to support the agency’s operating budget. A key resulting challenge has been growing backlogs in disability claims, with tens of thousands of disabled people dying waiting for benefits in recent years.

Sweeping changes and staffing cuts made to the agency in recent months have only worsened its customer service crisis and have increased public debate around the use of AI at SSA, making the need for principles and guardrails even more timely.

“The Task Force’s principles and guardrails provide SSA with guidance on how to develop AI in critical areas where the rights of beneficiaries and applicants are most at risk,” said Jack Smalligan, one of the Task Force’s Co-Principal Investigators. “Looking at both the risks and opportunities of AI shows the importance of careful evaluation and oversight,” he continued. “SSA should not be making staffing reductions assuming AI can fill in the gap before they have put these principles and guardrails into practice.”

“The Social Security Administration is facing immense challenges, including erosions in customer service and a historically high backlog of people waiting for a decision on their disability claim, policymakers and other stakeholders are looking to technology, including AI, to be part of the solution,” said Chantel Boyens, another Co-Principal Investigator of the Task Force. “However, it is critical that AI and other emerging technologies be deployed responsibly, with strong governance and ongoing monitoring and evaluation to protect all beneficiaries and individuals doing business with the Social Security Administration,” she added. “This report is a first step in bringing more general guidance on responsible use of AI to the specific case of Social Security disability benefits.”

This Phase One report is intended to lay the groundwork for the Task Force’s future work.

Click here to read the Task Force’s Phase One report.

The National Academy of Social Insurance is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization made up of the nation’s leading experts on social insurance. Its mission is to advance solutions to challenges facing the nation by increasing public understanding of how social insurance contributes to economic security.

Dora Mendelson National Academy of Social Insurance (301-801-5525) dmendelson@nasi.org

