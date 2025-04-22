Dr. David Samadi Offers Guidance on Foods and Beverages That May Influence Prostate Symptoms of BPH and Prostatitis

A healthy prostate starts on your plate—whole, anti-inflammatory foods can play a powerful role in reducing symptoms and protecting long-term men’s health Food is medicine. When men prioritize nutrition, they don’t just feel better—they lower their risk for prostate issues and take control of their long-term health Dr. David Samadi's latest book now available online at these locations: Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes and Noble.

NYC urologist reveals the common foods and drinks that may be silently worsening prostate symptoms—and what to eat instead for better comfort and urinary health

Men often overlook diet when it comes to prostate health, but the wrong foods can quietly worsen symptoms like urgency, inflammation, and discomfort. What we eat matters more than we think.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men struggling with prostate issues like benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or prostatitis may be unknowingly sabotaging their recovery through every day dietary choices. According to world-renowned urologist Dr. David Samadi and author of " Prostate Cancer, Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery," everyday foods and drinks can act as hidden prostate irritants—fueling discomfort, inflammation, and urinary symptoms.“Many men don’t realize the impact their morning coffee or evening glass of wine might be having on their prostate,” said Dr. Samadi. “Small, everyday choices can quietly aggravate symptoms like frequent urination and inflammation.”Caffeine and Alcohol: Popular but ProblematicDr. Samadi points to caffeine as a top culprit. Found in coffee, energy drinks, and even some teas, caffeine acts as a bladder stimulant that can worsen urinary urgency and nocturia (waking at night to urinate).“Any man getting up multiple times during the night and drinks caffeinated beverages could suspect caffeine may be partly to blame,” he explained. “Even cutting back slightly—like switching to half-caf or caffeine-free herbal teas—can offer some relief.”Alcohol intake is another major concern. “Alcohol has a diuretic effect, meaning men will experience increased urination,” said Dr. Samadi. “It also contributes to dehydration and inflammation—two things men will want to avoid when managing prostate health.”Spicy Foods and Processed Fare: Double Down on InflammationMen who enjoy bold flavors should also take note. Spicy dishes may increase urinary tract irritation and intensify prostatitis symptoms.“For some men, spicy meals are a recipe for regret,” Dr. Samadi said. “It’s worth experimenting with mild seasonings like turmeric or ginger, which are flavorful and anti-inflammatory.”He also warns against processed and fried foods, which often contain trans fats and excess sodium—both known to increase systemic inflammation. “Chronic inflammation is not a friend when it comes to prostate health,” Dr. Samadi emphasized.Dairy and Red Meat: Moderation is KeyWhile dairy products can offer nutritional benefits, they may worsen inflammation in some men with chronic prostatitis. “Not everyone needs to cut dairy completely,” said Dr. Samadi, “but if your symptoms flare after consuming it, consider switching to plant-based alternatives.”The same goes for red and processed meats. “Saturated fats and high-heat cooking methods can increase inflammatory compounds in the body,” Dr. Samadi noted. “Choose leaner cuts like top sirloin or round steak, and mix in more plant-based or omega-3-rich proteins like fish.”Artificial Sweeteners and Carbonated Beverages: A Lesser-Known TriggerSodas and artificially sweetened drinks pose a dual threat to prostate comfort. They can irritate the bladder lining and potentially increase inflammation.“Men sipping soda all day, should consider switching to water with lemon or cucumber,” Dr. Samadi advised. “It’s a simple swap that supports better urinary health.”Prostate-Friendly Foods to EmbraceThe good news? A thoughtful diet can provide real relief. Dr. Samadi encourages men to embrace foods known to promote prostate health and reducing the risk of prostate cancer , including:• Tomatoes, rich in lycopene• Cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli and Brussels sprouts• Fatty fish, like salmon, for anti-inflammatory omega-3s• Berries, packed with antioxidants• Pumpkin seeds, a great source of zinc“Nutrition is a powerful tool,” said Dr. Samadi. “Men don’t need a radical overhaul—just smart, consistent choices that reduce inflammation and support the prostate.”Final WordDr. Samadi encourages men to keep a food diary, a simple yet effective tool. In this diary, you can record what you eat and drink, as well as any symptoms you experience. Over time, patterns may emerge that can help you identify your triggers. “What triggers one man might not bother another,” he explained. “It’s all about learning what works best for your body—and getting support from your doctor or a registered dietitian to help men get there.”For men facing frustrating urinary symptoms or prostate discomfort, dietary awareness offers a meaningful path forward. As Dr. Samadi puts it, “When it comes to prostate health, a man’s fork may be just as powerful as their prescription.” This knowledge empowers men to take control of their health.Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of two books, Prostate Cancer, Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery and The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

