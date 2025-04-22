Inventive AI Launches AI RFP Agent to Revolutionize RFP Teams, Enabling 90% Faster Responses and 50% Higher Win Rates

Meet the AI RFP Agent that's transforming how teams win—50%+ higher win rates, 10x faster drafts, and a 70% productivity boost. The future is Inventive AI.

Inventive AI launches AI RFP Agent, empowering sales teams to craft winning proposals 90% faster and drive 50%+ higher win rates with AI automation.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inventive AI, a cutting-edge platform transforming how companies respond to Requests for Proposals (RFPs), today announced the official launch of its AI RFP Agent, a next-generation AI agent designed to help sales, proposal and solutions teams craft winning proposals in a fraction of the time. This launch marks a major leap forward in enterprise sales automation, bringing powerful AI capabilities to streamline one of the most time-consuming processes in B2B sales.

Among the early adopters is Insider, a global leader in personalized marketing, cross-channel customer experiences, which has reported a 50% increase in win rate and 90% faster response times since deploying Inventive AI’s RFP Agent.

Inventive AI’s RFP AI solution uses advanced language models, knowledge retrieval, and secure workflows to automatically generate high-quality first drafts in minutes. By centralizing organizational knowledge sources and reducing manual effort, Inventive helps teams focus on crafting compelling, tailored proposals that win. The platform also streamlines knowledge source management, reducing the overhead of maintaining content sources to nearly zero.

“Our mission is to build AI agents that help sales teams win deals. With the launch of dedicated AI RFP agents, we’re bringing AI deeper into the sales stack—freeing teams from tedious processes and helping them focus on what matters most: closing" said Gaurav Nemade, Co-founder of Inventive AI.

Built by a founding team with experience at Google and Stanford, and backed by Y Combinator and top-tier venture firms, Inventive AI is on a mission to transform B2B sales through intelligent AI automation.

“Overall, my RFP workflow is SO much faster now with Inventive and we are winning more than ever before.” said Anthony Pukal Solutions Consultant at Insider.

Inventive AI is now available for sales, proposal and solutions teams worldwide.

For more information, visit www.inventive.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.