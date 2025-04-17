Dental Handpiece Market to Reach USD 1.33 Billion by 2032, Growing at 4.6% CAGR

Dental Handpiece Market Size Dental Handpiece Market Share

Leading companies in the dental handpiece market include KaVo Dental, Dentsply Sirona, Nakanishi Inc., W&H, Brasseler USA, Dentflex, J. MORITA CORP.,& more.

TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dental handpiece market size was valued at USD 0.93 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 0.97 billion in 2025 to USD 1.33 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.Dental handpieces refer to handheld, small devices used by dental professionals to conduct several regular and complex dental treatments, ranging from regular cleaning to cavity filling. The percentage of the elderly population is increasing every year, making them more susceptible to a wide range of dental ailments. This factor will boost the adoption of these devices, thereby fueling the market’s growth.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled "Dental Handpiece Market, 2025-2032."Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-handpiece-market-109985 LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT• KaVo Dental• Dentsply Sirona• Nakanishi Inc.• TEALTH FOSHAN MEDICAL EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.• W&H• Brasseler USA• Dentflex• J. MORITA CORP.• Bien-Air Dental S.A.Segmentation:Widespread Applications of In-Office Handpieces Fueled Their DemandBased on type, the market is segmented into in-office and in-lab. The in-office segment held a dominant position in the market in 2024, as these handpieces have several applications in orthodontics, endodontics, general hygiene, and implantology fields.Growing Awareness of Oral Health Boosted Adoption of Air-Driven HandpiecesIn terms of product type, the market is classified into electric and air-driven. The air-driven segment held a dominant dental handpiece market share in 2023 due to the growing awareness regarding maintaining optimum oral health among individuals.Increasing Number of Oral Surgeries Accelerated Demand for Contra-Angle HandpiecesBy design, the market is divided into straight and contra-angle. The contra-angle segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the growing number of oral surgeries, such as implants and extractions, where control and precision are critical.Growing Number of Dental Procedures Bolstered Adoption of High-Speed HandpiecesBased on speed, the market is classified into high speed and low speed. The high-speed segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024 as the number of dental procedures, such as teeth polishing and cavity filling, is increasing every year.Dental Clinics Emerged as Major Product End-Users Due to Increasing Volume of Dental ProceduresBased on end-user, the market is classified into dental clinics, dental laboratories, and others. The dental clinics segment recorded higher revenue in 2024, as dental handpieces are extensively used in these clinics to carry out several dental procedures, such as root canal treatment, cavity filling, and root extraction.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/dental-handpiece-market-109985 Report Coverage:The report has conducted a detailed study of the market and highlighted several critical areas, such as leading product types, designs, end-users, and prominent market players. It has also focused on the latest market trends and the key industry developments. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report has given information on many other factors that have helped the market grow.Regional Insights:Increasing Number of Patient Visits to Dental Clinics Helped North America Dominate MarketNorth America held the biggest global market share in 2023 as the region is witnessing a notable rise in the number of patients visiting dental clinics for regular checkups and undergoing complex surgeries. The growing need to improve the aesthetic appearance of their teeth has prompted individuals to visit these clinics, thereby fueling the product’s demand.Asia Pacific is predicted to record the highest growth rate in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of dental disorders.Competitive Landscape:Bien-Air Dental SA, Dentsply Sirona, and KaVo Dental are some of the most prominent companies operating in the market as they possess strong and vast product range. Moreover, they are collaborating with other players to develop advanced dental care devices to expand their existing product portfolio and strengthen their customer base.Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/dental-handpiece-market-109985 Industry Development:October 2023: Nakanishi Inc. introduced the Ti-Max Z2 Series of Air Turbine dental handpieces. This series includes Z890L, Z990L, and Z micro handpieces that are equipped with the air turbine technology.Related Reports Dental Services Market Size and Industry Report Dental Equipment Market Growth and Global Report

