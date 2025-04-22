Palark GmbH Launches Unique DevOps Emergency Service

Palark DevOps agency DevOps Emergency service from Palark

A new offer from a DevOps agency allows businesses experiencing a critical failure in their Linux-based infrastructure to have it fixed in no time.

We know what it feels like when your production fails. With DevOps Emergency, our engineers come to fix your server issues at any time.” — Ilya Nefedov, Director of Business Development, Palark

ULM, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palark GmbH announces an unprecedented DevOps Emergency service designed to promptly resolve technical issues affecting a business right now. The new offering covers incidents in IT infrastructure based on Linux and, specifically, Kubernetes clusters.DevOps Emergency by Palark addresses real-life cases when a devastating infrastructure-related reliability issue occurs and the in-house software engineering team isn’t available or cannot tackle it. Whenever it’s a complete service failure or unacceptable slow performance of a critical application, it makes business operations fall short.“Such issues are often caused by server software misconfigurations, operational omissions, security flaws, and unexpected traffic peaks. Lack of SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) practices and deficient observability systems significantly contribute to the inability to troubleshoot and mitigate these failures efficiently,” said Ilya Nefedov, Director of Business Development at Palark. “That’s when our engineers step in and apply their vast knowledge and experience to solve the technical issue as soon as possible.”Palark engineers can start working on the IT emergency case as soon as an hour from the moment a company submits the request, at any time of the day. The introductory process required to commence the needed SRE and DevOps work is quick, simple, and straightforward, enabling both sides to focus on the ongoing incident foremost.DevOps Emergency by Palark covers infrastructure operations on various levels, from operating systems and networking to web servers, containers, and Kubernetes. All infrastructure providers are supported, which means that failures can be fixed on bare-metal servers, virtual machines, private and public clouds, and setups involving both standalone server software and managed services. However, the service doesn’t imply making changes in the software code and handling non-Linux server environments.After the emergency is mitigated, the experienced team of SRE and DevOps engineers from Palark might also assist in elaborating on a long-term solution to prevent similar issues in the future. These works will involve conducting a detailed infrastructure audit and implementing the SRE best practices, such as establishing a comprehensive observability and disaster recovery plan (DRP). Furthermore, 24/7 server support is offered to businesses who want to entrust their IT operations to a dedicated team from Palark.About PalarkPalark is an ISO 27001-certified, Germany-based DevOps and SRE service provider that ensures reliable, highly available, and secure operations for business software running on Kubernetes. It offers consulting and fixed-price subscription plans involving a dedicated team, 24/7 support, and guaranteed SLAs covering both infrastructure and applications. Palark is a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) and active Open Source contributor. For more information, please visit https://palark.com/

