Compact Living Unveils Affordable New 32ft Tiny Home on Wheels

Matterhorn Tiny Home on Wheels 20ft Tiny Home Tiny Home interior

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compact Living unveiled their new Matterhorn Tiny Home on Wheels model which incorporates many of the desirable features that Tiny Home buyers request when purchasing a new home, all at a price point of less than $100,000. With 320 square feet of living space, high ceilings and expansive windows, this 10ft wide home has a large private bedroom with room for a king-sized bed along with standard wardrobe cabinets and dresser drawers. The living room has an optional electric fireplace. The kitchen has a standard breakfast bar, a residential-size microwave oven and cooktop and room for a full-size refrigerator. The spacious bathroom includes a shower, large vanity-sink and hookups for a stacked washer & dryer. The home is built on a specialty triple-axle heavy duty bumper-pull trailer that is easily towed by a 1-Ton Dual Wheel pickup truck. The utility hookups are similar to an RV/Travel trailer. The home can be set up and leveled at your home-site in 2 hours or less.About Compact Living.Compact Living is an experienced, ANSI certified manufacturer of residential Tiny Homes, Tiny Homes on Wheels, Luxury Shipping Container Homes, Park Model Homes, Mobile Container Offices and Custom Modular Structures. Our prices start as low as $22,900. Our management team has 40 years of experience in residential construction and sales, land development and property management. We ship our products to all 50 states and beyond.For more information, please visit www.compact.homes Contact:Patti Stava, 702-860-6700Director of Salespatti@compact.homes

