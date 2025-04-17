Power Dynamic Technology Launches PowerKids: A Biometric Digital Wallet Revolutionizing Financial Education for Children

PowerKids Android Screenshot Power Dynamic Technology

The PowerKids App is the first biometric digital wallet designed specifically for children. Children can make purchases without cash, cards, or even a phone.

Financial literacy is one of the most important skills you can teach your children. PowerKids makes this essential education fun and engaging!” — Mihai Draghici, CTO

BRAGADIRU, ILFOV, ROMANIA, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Dynamic Technology , a pioneering tech company based in Bragadiru, Romania, proudly announces the launch of the PowerKids App, an innovative biometric digital wallet designed to transform the way children learn about and manage money.​The PowerKids App introduces a groundbreaking approach to financial literacy by integrating advanced biometric authentication, allowing children to make purchases using facial recognition—eliminating the need for cash, cards, or even smartphones. This seamless technology empowers kids to experience real-world financial transactions in a secure and controlled environment.​Parents play a central role in this ecosystem through the companion SecureID Wallet app. By setting up their accounts, parents can generate unique QR codes for each child, enabling them to monitor spending, set transaction limits, and guide their children's financial decisions. This collaborative platform fosters healthy money habits and encourages open discussions about budgeting, saving, and responsible spending.​Key Features of the PowerKids App:Biometric Transactions: Children can make purchases effortlessly using facial recognition technology.​Parental Oversight: Through the SecureID Wallet, parents can monitor transactions, set spending limits, and manage allowances.​Interactive Learning: The app offers engaging games, challenges, and rewards that teach the value of saving, budgeting, and wise spending.​Secure Family Wallet Sharing: A shared digital wallet experience that promotes financial responsibility within the family unit.​PowerKids is part of the SecureID Biometric Digital Wallet platform, aligning with Europe's digital transformation initiatives. This integration ensures a secure, convenient, and interoperable means of verifying identity online, empowering individuals with a digital identity recognized across all EU member states.​"Our mission is to provide families with tools that not only simplify financial transactions but also educate and empower the next generation. With PowerKids, we're taking a significant step towards that goal," said a spokesperson from Power Dynamic Technology.​The PowerKids App is now available for download on European app stores. For more information, visit powerkids.app

PowerKids Biometric Wallet Explainer Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.