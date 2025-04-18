JobtoCN empowers talent in a shifting AI era—bridging global opportunities with local expertise.” — jobtocn

ALASKA, ARMENIA, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming Work: AI, Automation, and the Future of Jobs in 2025​In today’s rapidly digitizing world, AI and automation technologies are reshaping the global labor market at an unprecedented pace. According to the International Labour Organization’s World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2025 report, global employment growth in 2024 kept pace with labor force expansion, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 5% and youth unemployment remaining high at 12.6%. Despite slowing economic growth, the labor market has remained broadly stable but has not fully recovered.The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights that technological advancements, the green transition, and economic and demographic shifts are driving a transformation in the global labor market. Over the next decade, global macroeconomic trends are expected to create approximately 170 million new jobs, equivalent to 14% of current employment. However, 92 million jobs are projected to disappear due to these trends.In 2024, the global employment gap reached 402 million, comprising 186 million unemployed individuals, 137 million workers temporarily unable to work, and 79 million discouraged workers who have given up their job searches.With the rapid development of AI technologies, the future of work will undergo significant changes in remote work, AI collaboration, working hours, and employment models, gradually phasing out the traditional 9-to-5 structure. These shifts will bring new opportunities and challenges to the workplace.By 2025, remote work is projected to become a sought-after model for many. It reduces commuting time and energy, allowing individuals to work in environments better suited to their needs, focus more effectively on tasks, and enhance work efficiency.For job seekers around the world aspiring to join global companies without leaving their home countries, JobtoCN offers exciting new possibilities. The international recruitment platform connects local professionals with real job openings from ​​both Chinese and international companies expanding globally.Through its“Global Job Matching, Local Jobs for Companies ”model, JobtoCN job boards ​​enables candidates to access full-time roles in industries such as sales, tech, logistics, and customer service — available locally in countries including Indonesia, the Philippines, South Africa, Mexico, and more.“Many companies are now hiring local staff to support overseas branches and operations,”states a JobtoCN spokesperson. “This translates to increased career opportunities for skilled professionals, eliminating the need to relocate abroad.”Job seekers can explore openings by location, language, and industry, and even engage in direct communication with hiring managers. Whether fluent in English, Spanish, Thai, or Arabic, opportunities range from regional sales roles to translation and technical support positions.

