New Spirits on the Rise: Meet Saints Gin — A Bold, Black-Owned Gin Born in NYC Kitchen

Saints Gin Co-Founders at NYC Open House

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two unlikely distillers from New York City are shaking up the spirits world — literally. What started as a late-night ritual between two friends has grown into Saints Gin, a citrus-forward, spice-laced gin that’s as smooth neat as it is mixed — and now, it’s going public via crowdfunding.

“We had no business being in the alcohol industry,” says co-founder Matthew. “We’re two weekend warriors who just loved the nightlife — and wanted to make a gin that kept the vibes high and the hangovers low.”

Saints Gin was born in a New York City kitchen, where Matthew and Craig, both self-taught distillers, experimented with custom blends inspired by their go-to drink: gin, OJ, and cranberry. The feedback was instant — friends, bartenders, even strangers wanted to know what they were drinking.

From underground parties to art shows to pop-ups across the city, Saints Gin has become a whispered favorite. Now, with restaurants and bars already asking for placements, the duo is inviting the public to get in on the ground floor.

The Difference? It’s All in the Flavor.

Saints Gin brings the energy of NYC to every pour. It’s citrus-forward with a sweet-spice finish — built to be sipped straight or mixed. No burn. No harsh aftertaste. Just clean, balanced character.

“We’d go to Diageo events and realize quickly — most of these folks either came from the industry or had deep pockets,” says Craig. “We’ve got the opposite — no traditional background, but real demand already. People are asking for us before we’re even officially on shelves.”

Now, the duo is crowdfunding their next chapter — inviting people to back not just a bottle, but a movement: authentic, creative, Black-owned, NYC-rooted spirits.

