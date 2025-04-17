North Carolina U.S. House District Targeted with the Most DOGE Cuts in the Nation

Public Schools First NC Map showing N.C. House District as having the most pending DOGE cuts.

According to new data from the Center for American Progress, N.C. House District 4 has more pending cuts than any other U.S. House District in the nation.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Carolina’s U.S. House District 4 represented by Representative Valarie Foushee currently has more grant and lease terminations from DOGE than any other U.S. House district. District NC-4 is slated to have 111 grants or leases terminated. This is more than double the next hardest-hit district, Arkansas House District 2 represented by Representative French Hill. It currently has 45 pending grant or contract terminations.The Center for American Progress (CAP) released a DOGE cut dashboard that identifies the cuts by congressional district. The darkest red district in the nation (see map) is home to numerous organizations targeted for cuts.N.C. House District 4 is home to Research Triangle Park (RTP), a hub of innovation that has drawn people to the state from across the nation. It has also helped surrounding cities appear frequently on national “ best places to live ” lists. RTP is home to more than 310 research organizations, companies, and foundations including Cisco Systems, Fidelity Investments, IBM, GlaxoSmithKline Foundation, the Triangle Community Foundation, and RTI International.RTI International is a top recipient of USAID money and receives much of its funding through federal research contracts, so the dismantling of USAID will have a devastating impact. (1)The district also includes UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina Central University, and Duke University, all major research universities and local employers. It is also home to many other organizations such as the Veterans Administration Healthcare System, Durham.The CAP dashboard features an interactive map that provides links to the list of grants on the DOGE cut list for each district.The cuts to programs funded by federal grants may drive thousands of North Carolinians into unemployment and put additional strain on the state. The dollars lost for research, technology, and vital programs will impact countless others.The hundreds of millions in lost funding may also jeopardize North Carolina's standing as a national hub of research and higher education.The ripple effects of these losses will emerge over time. Keep an eye on the dashboard for further updates.1. With USAID's future in jeopardy, RTI headquartered in Durham faces funding uncertainty: https://abc11.com/post/rti-usaid-nc-research-triangle-institute-facing-uncertainty-us-agency-international-development-future-jeopardy/15873926/

