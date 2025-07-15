New Report on NC Private School Vouchers

Public Schools First NC

New report highlights policies used by NC private schools to exclude specific groups of students despite receiving millions in taxpayer-funded tuition vouchers.

FCS will not admit families that belong to or express faith in religions that deny the absolute Deity/Trinity of Jesus Christ as the one and only Savior and path to salvation. ($3.6M in 2025 vouchers)” — FCS Admissions (2)

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public Schools First NC has released a new report: NC School Vouchers —Using Tax Dollars to Discriminate Against Students & Families.As recent reporting highlights, “ North Carolina now subsidizes the tuition cost for the majority of private students.” In the 2024-25 school year, the state private K-12 tuition subsidy topped $432 million . Current appropriations earmark $731 million for state voucher programs next year. (1)These voucher programs require little accountability for how the funds are spent, whether the schools provide adequate instructional programs, or whether they discriminate against specific students or their families. As a result, taxpayers are left with a minimal understanding of important information about the private schools receiving millions in taxpayer funds.The new report uncovers hundreds of examples of how voucher-accepting private schools screen applicants to secure their desired student population. Unlike public schools that accept all students, many private schools employ explicit screening practices to select only students who conform to their religious beliefs or don’t pose instructional or behavioral challenges.The policies range from exclusions based on religious beliefs of students and family members, to academic performance, disability status, and whether an applicant or family member is part of the LGBTQ+ community.﻿Some schools also require students and families to sign a “lifestyle policy” that extends to activities and behaviors of family members and associates. Not meeting the requirements may result in a rejected application or the student being expelled from the school. And unlike public schools, many private schools have no formal process for questioning or appealing these decisions.The report focuses only on schools that received $100,000 or more in taxpayer-funded tuition payments during the 2024-25 school year. Twenty-one schools had no website and no public source of information about the school beyond name and address. Together, these schools received more than $6 million from the state in 2024-25 despite no publicly available information about the school. All schools receiving $100,000 or more in voucher funding are listed in the appendix with policies found that illustrate concerning practices.The report recommends several requirements that the North Carolina General Assembly could quickly implement for private schools that receive taxpayer funds.1. $731 million for state voucher programs next year - https://webservices.ncleg.gov/ViewDocSiteFile/94767 2. FCS admissions: https://www.fayettevillechristian.com/copy-of-criteria-1

