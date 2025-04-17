Submit Release
Author Ben Evans Unveils a Powerful Memoir on Chronic Pain: Shout at the Devil and Curse at the Lord

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025
In a raw and unapologetically honest memoir, author Ben Evans releases his latest book, Shout at the Devil and Curse at the Lord: A Journey Through Chronic Pain, a compelling account of life lived under the shadow of persistent, invisible suffering.

With piercing insight and unflinching candor, Evans chronicles his personal battle with chronic pain, inviting readers into a world that is often misunderstood and overlooked. Far from a tale of defeat, this book is a powerful declaration of endurance, humor, and the relentless pursuit of hope amidst hardship.

Through deeply moving storytelling, Shout at the Devil and Curse at the Lord serves as both a personal testament and a universal rallying cry for anyone navigating the isolating and often stigmatized world of chronic illness. Evans blends moments of vulnerability with sharp wit and unwavering honesty, crafting a narrative that is as impactful as it is unforgettable.

This memoir marks the first of three works by Evans. Two forthcoming titles, Balanced as Fck: Mastering the 8 Things That Matter* and The Balloon Theory: Finding Your Path in the World, continue his commitment to exploring the human experience with clarity, depth, and purpose.

With Shout at the Devil and Curse at the Lord, Evans establishes himself as a fearless new voice in narrative nonfiction—one that refuses to shy away from pain, and instead, leans into it to find truth, strength, and connection.

