NewBlue Names 1Source as Distributor of the Year 2024–2025

1SourceVideo accepts Distributor of the Year from NewBlue NewBlue Distributor of 2024-25: 1SourceVideo 1SourceVideo celebrates being recognized for the hard work that has paid off in the past year!

Honoring Outstanding Growth, Support, and Commitment

Their strategic initiatives not only elevated brand visibility but also played a vital role in driving meaningful connections and measurable results across the channel.” — Ian Foster, Sales Director at NewBlue

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewBlue, a leading provider of real-time graphics, video production, and post-production solutions, is proud to announce 1Source as the recipient of its Distributor of the Year Award for 2024–2025.

This award celebrates 1Source’s exceptional performance, strategic partnership, and significant contributions to NewBlue’s global growth throughout the year. Their consistent dedication to customer success, product education, and market development has elevated the NewBlue brand and strengthened its presence across key international territories.

“1Source was awarded Distributor of the Year in recognition of their exceptional commitment to both marketing and channel engagement,” said Ian Foster, Director of Sales at NewBlue. Their strategic initiatives not only elevated brand visibility but also played a vital role in driving meaningful connections and measurable results across the channel.”

A key factor in 1Source’s success has been their thoughtful, hands-on approach to marketing — including highly effective webinars, targeted social media campaigns, and partner enablement initiatives. By taking the time to thoroughly understand NewBlue's solutions and communicate their value clearly, 1Source has successfully empowered resellers, VARs, and regional distributors with the tools they need to thrive.

NewBlue congratulates the entire 1Source team on this well-deserved honor and looks forward to building on this momentum in 2025 and beyond.

About 1SourceVideo

1SourceVideo is a leading distributor of professional video technology, dedicated to empowering creators, businesses, and media professionals through cutting-edge tools and exceptional service. With headquarters in Hazlet, New Jersey, and a high-capacity fulfillment center in Chandler, Arizona, the company offers a curated selection of cameras, production gear, and post-production solutions—paired with fast, reliable shipping and dealer support. More than just a supplier, 1SourceVideo fosters a vibrant community of storytellers, educators, and tech enthusiasts, all united by a passion for visual innovation. For more information, visit www.1sourcevideo.com/shop/.

About NewBlue, Inc.

Established in 2006, NewBlue, Inc. is a California-based digital media company that empowers live broadcasters, technical directors, and video editors with innovative video graphics, effects, and titling technologies. With its NewBlueLIVE™ and NewBluePOST™ lines of live streaming and editing essentials, NewBlue is the leading provider of quick and intuitive software and hardware solutions for live broadcast and post-production environments. Its TotalFX™, Titler Live™, Titler Pro™, VividCast™, and Fusion product offerings deliver cost-effective secret weapons for saving time, reducing complexity, solving problems, and improving overall production value. For more information, visit www.newblueinc.com.

