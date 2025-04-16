After much consideration, we are postponing the Interested Parties Meeting: Implementation of the Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Act and Pediatric Research Equity Act and will reschedule it to occur in the coming months. This meeting is important to all of us, and we want to make sure we can fully focus on the event to make it the best that it can be. We appreciate your understanding.

Background

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Pediatric Therapeutics (OPT) in the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO) in the Office of the Commissioner, with support from the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), is announcing a public meeting entitled "Interested Parties Meeting: Implementation of the Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Act and Pediatric Research Equity Act." The purpose of the public meeting is to seek input from interested parties including, patient/parent/caregiver groups, consumer groups, regulated industry, academia, and others. This input will enable FDA to obtain any recommendations or information relevant to the report to Congress that FDA is required to submit concerning pediatrics, including pediatric drug and biologic development and labeling, as outlined in section 508 of the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act (FDASIA).

FDASIA (Pub. L. 112-144) section 508 directs the HHS Secretary to submit a report to Congress every 5 years on the implementation of sections 505A and 505B of the FD&C Act, which are commonly known as the Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Act and the Pediatric Research Equity Act. FDASIA also requires FDA to obtain recommendations or relevant information from interested parties on the report.

Topics for Discussion at the Public Meeting

Some of the issues to be discussed at the meeting will include, but not be limited to:

Hearing from patients/parents/caregivers and patient/parent/caregiver groups, consumer groups, industry, academia and other interested parties about the public health impact that pediatric legislation may have had on them or their communities, including treatment advances for children resulting from the legislation, as well as areas of continued unmet medical need.

Understanding the effects of the requirement of pediatric studies under PREA or the incentives under BPCA on drug/biologic development plans, including issues related to the balance of incentives and requirements and progress toward international alignment on pediatric drug development to the extent practicable.

Understanding if there are any barriers or resource issues preventing undertaking or completing studies under PREA and BPCA, including issues related to clinical trial infrastructure and enrollment and ensuring pediatric clinical trial populations reflect the diversity of children most likely to use and benefit from the therapeutic treatments.

Understanding successes and challenges with leveraging scientific advances in product development, including, but not limited to, use of pediatric extrapolation, adaptive trial designs, biomarkers as surrogates, and real-world data to facilitate more timely evidence-generation for pediatric populations.

Streaming Webcast of the Public Meeting

This virtual public meeting will be webcast. The link to view the virtual Microsoft Teams meeting will be sent to participants when they register for the meeting.

Requests for Oral Comment

If you wish to present an oral comment (virtually) during the public comment session, please email OPT@fda.hhs.gov by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 1, 2025. We will do our best to accommodate requests to make public comments. Individuals and organizations with common interests are urged to consolidate or coordinate their comments.

All requests to make virtual oral comments must be received by May 1, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET. Based on the number of requests we receive, we will determine the amount of time allotted to each presenter and will notify participants making an oral comment by May 5, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET. If making an oral comment, any presentation materials must be emailed to OPT@fda.hhs.gov no later than May 9, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET. No commercial or promotional material will be permitted to be presented or distributed at the public meeting.

Submitting Public Comment

Regardless of attendance at the public meeting, you can submit electronic or written comments to the public docket number FDA-2024-N-5784. The https://www.regulations.gov electronic filing system will accept comments on this docket until 11:59 p.m. ET, June 13, 2025. Comments received by mail/hand delivery/courier (for written/paper submissions) will be considered timely if they are received on or before that date. Please note that comments filed after the due date will not be considered.

Electronic Submissions

Submit electronic comments through the Federal eRulemaking Portal: https://www.regulations.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments. Comments submitted electronically, including attachments, to https://www.regulations.gov will be posted publicly to the docket unchanged. Because your comment will be made public, you are solely responsible for ensuring that your comment does not include any confidential information that you or a third party may not wish to be posted, such as medical information, your or anyone else's Social Security number, or confidential business information, such as a manufacturing process. Please note that if you include your name, contact information, or other information that identifies you in the body of your comments, that information will be posted on https://www.regulations.gov. Comments with confidential information should be submitted only as a written or paper submission.

Written/Paper Submissions

Send written comments by mail, hand delivery, or courier to:

Dockets Management Staff (HFA-305)

Food and Drug Administration

5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061

Rockville, MD 20852

FDA will post all comments, as well as any attachments, at https://www.regulations.gov or make them publicly viewable at the Dockets Management Staff office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, 240-402-7500, unless the information is submitted, marked and identified as confidential as detailed in the instructions.

Instructions

All submissions must include the Docket No. FDA-2024-N-5784 for “Interested Parties Meeting: Implementation of the Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Act and Pediatric Research Equity Act." Comments received by the due date will be placed in the docket and, except for those submitted as "Confidential Submissions," be made public.

Confidential Submissions

To submit a comment with confidential information that you do not wish to be made public, submit your comments only as a written/paper submission. You should submit two copies total. One copy will include the information you claim to be confidential with a heading or cover note that states "THIS DOCUMENT CONTAINS CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION." The Agency will review this copy, including the claimed confidential information, in its consideration of comments. The second copy, which will have the claimed confidential information redacted/blacked out, will be available for public viewing and posted on https://www.regulations.gov. Submit both copies to the Dockets Management Staff. If you do not wish your name and contact information to be made publicly available, you can provide this information on the cover sheet and not in the body of your comments and you must identify this information as "confidential." Any information marked as "confidential" will not be disclosed except in accordance with 21 CFR 10.20 and other applicable disclosure law. For more information about FDA's posting of comments to public dockets, see 80 FR 56469, September 18, 2015, or access the information at: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2015-09-18/pdf/2015-23389.pdf.

Access Public Comments

For access to the docket to read background documents or the electronic and written/paper comments received, go to https://www.regulations.gov and insert the docket number FDA-2024-N-5784 into the "Search" box and follow the prompts, or go to the Dockets Management Staff, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852, 240-402-7500.