York Funding’s Peter Aytug and Rhea Stathatos Fund Development of 40,000 sq. ft. Factory in Bolivar, TN Industrial Park

New manufacturing facility contributing to job creation, technology innovation, and industry growth in Tennessee, is being financed by York Funding.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is excitement and optimism in Bolivar, Tennessee this year as industrial manufacturer Wall Innovations LLC prepares to construct its new central operations facility in the city’s 165-acre Industrial Park. The move promises job creation, technological innovation, and even training programs for local students as the company and its business grow. For New York-based lenders Peter Aytug and Rhea Stathatos, whose funding is making it all possible, it is a celebration of what the real estate financing sector can achieve for small towns and businesses in America.

In April of 2024, York Funding financed Wall Innovations, a leading manufacturer of custom windows, doors, pergolas, and wall panels, for the purchase of the Industrial Park site. A groundbreaking ceremony—attended by Wall Innovations president Kyp Bazenikas, Bolivar mayor Julian McTizic, and other city residents—was held last spring in honor of the new development project and the interest surrounding it. At that event, Bazenikas described the beginning as “a great opportunity for us and a small town like Bolivar to work together.” He expressed his confidence in creating at least 70 new jobs for Bolivar professionals over the next few years, as well as a desire to partner with local technical colleges on educational programs to train the next generation of manufacturers and engineers. Wall Innovations has long been a driving force in their industry, surpassing competitors such as Anderson and Pella since 2022. The move to Bolivar will mark the start of their career as a “Made In Tennessee”-certified manufacturer.

A year later, Wall Innovations is ready to begin construction on its 40,000-square-foot facility. According to York Funding managing partner Peter Aytug, the company was happy to return to York to finance this next phase of the project. The manufacturing, warehouse and distribution center, projected to begin operations in 2026, will require several months and significant local labor to complete. Aytug believes this project is well-poised for success because of Wall Innovations’ positive relationship with the city and the apparent scalability of its business. Wall Innovations operates in an incredibly prolific industry as a manufacturer for both residential and commercial construction projects—and Bazenikas has already affirmed the company’s intention to lay down roots in the Bolivar area and grow with it.

This initiative aligns with the broader trend of business-friendly environments in states such as Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas attracting companies like Wall Innovations and invigorating local housing markets. Aytug and Stathatos are optimistic about the potential to uplift communities and contribute to the future of American business through such investments, saying in a joint statement, “We are very enthusiastic about the positive impact this project will have on Bolivar, and look forward to the continued success of Wall Innovations.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.