Retiring Calif. Ethics Committee Atty Says Judicial Trust Vital

(Subscription required) Nancy Black, who retires this month as founding counsel to California's Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics, reflected in an interview on the wide range of ethical concerns the committee has handled over her 15-year tenure and the group's key role in safeguarding public trust in the courts.

