Napa Firewise Expands Wildfire Protection Across Napa County Amid Federal Funding Shifts

A Napa Firewise crew clears hazardous vegetation—including highly flammable eucalyptus—near the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, a high-priority area for wildfire prevention.

Napa Nonprofit treats over 3,500 acres of hazardous fuels through diversified support from CAL FIRE, PG&E, local partners, and private donors

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With federal wildfire funding in flux and California entering what experts now call a "year-round fire season," Napa Firewise is reinforcing its commitment to community protection. The nonprofit has treated more than 3,500 acres of high-risk land as seen in the dashboard , launched dozens of local projects, and secured a diverse mix of funding sources to ensure wildfire resilience continues-regardless of political or budget shifts in Washington."Residents are right to be concerned, and we hear them," said Joe Nordlinger, CEO of Napa Firewise. "That's why we've always built our programs on funding diversity. We're not dependent on one stream-we're committed to the whole region."FIRE PROTECTION BUILT ON BALANCERather than relying on a single agency, Napa Firewise draws on a blend of public and private funding to fuel its wildfire mitigation work. Since 2022 Napa Firewise has secured $22 million in various grants. Recent contributors include:- CAL FIRE - State grants for wildfire prevention and forest health- Napa County - Support for community-level readiness initiatives- Congressional Directed Spending - Federal Support- California Fire Safe Council - Grants for grassroots fire safety programs- PG&E - Partnership on vegetation management and utility corridor safety- Private donors, including a $2.1 million commitment from Napa Valley VintnersThis approach has enabled the organization to remain proactive and consistent across changing fire seasons and funding environments.REAL RESULTS ON THE GROUNDSince the 2017 and 2020 wildfires devastated parts of Napa County, Napa Firewise has led numerous projects to increase community preparedness. Highlights include:- A countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) that prioritizes vulnerable areas- A Defensible Space Reimbursement Program offering homeowners up to $3,500 to clear hazardous vegetation- Hazardous fuel reduction along evacuation routes in Deer Park, Angwin, Calistoga, Soda Canyon, and other high-risk areasThousands of acres have been treated to reduce fuel loads, protect homes, and improve access for first responders.CALL TO ACTIONNapa Firewise encourages all residents to take part in local preparedness efforts. Whether through maintaining defensible space, joining a Fire Safe Council, or supporting ongoing projects, every action contributes to a more fire-resilient community. "Preparedness starts at home, but we're building a model that serves the whole county," Nordlinger said. "This work doesn't stop-it grows stronger with each partnership and each acre cleared."About Napa FirewiseNapa Firewise is a nonprofit organization working to reduce wildfire risk in Napa County through education, defensible space programs, and community fuel reduction projects. Founded in 2004, the organization partners with local governments, agencies, and Fire Safe Councils to protect life, property, and landscapes from the threat of wildfire. Learn more at https://napafirewise.org

