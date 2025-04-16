In-house Network seminar on professional ethics
Professional ethics has evolved into an increasingly complex and, at times, contested landscape.
As your professional body, the Law Society has a role in supporting members to navigate this changing landscape.
The Law Society has worked with IDEA Leeds to develop a suite of resources and content to support in-house solicitors with ethical practice.
