Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,738 in the last 365 days.

In-house Network seminar on professional ethics

Professional ethics has evolved into an increasingly complex and, at times, contested landscape.

As your professional body, the Law Society has a role in supporting members to navigate this changing landscape.

The Law Society has worked with IDEA Leeds to develop a suite of resources and content to support in-house solicitors with ethical practice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

In-house Network seminar on professional ethics

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more