Reade Hotel Management Announces Transition at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville at Vanderbilt

Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville at Vanderbilt

Reade Hotel Management Expands Portfolio with Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville at Vanderbilt, Enhancing Guest Experiences in Vibrant Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark J. Rosinsky, President and CEO of Reade Hotel Management , an affiliate of USLI Hospitality Management and Reade Hotel Capital, is pleased to announce the addition of the 208-room Embassy Suites by Hilton at Vanderbilt, Tennessee, to its portfolio of managed hotels. Reade Hospitality Management continues its ongoing business expansion, which includes full-service and select-service hotels. Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville at Vanderbilt is in the Midtown area of Nashville, just half a mile from Vanderbilt University and the nightlife on Music Row. Vanderbilt Medical Center is less than a mile away, and downtown Nashville is less than a 10-minute drive.Embassy Suites by Hilton offers both leisure and business travelers an approachable, upscale experience with dedicated service and modern comforts. All guests enjoy spacious, two-room suites, free made-to-order breakfast each morning and complimentary drinks and snacks during the nightly evening reception. The property also offers over 2,600 sq ft of versatile meeting space, capable of accommodating small, large, and hybrid events. A knowledgeable sales team assists guests in creating unique experiences. Full-service catering and an on-site restaurant are available.“Building on our successful partnership with Hilton, we are excited to enhance our portfolio with the addition of the Embassy Suites Nashville at Vanderbilt,” said Mark J. Rosinsky, CEO. “This property presents a unique opportunity to boost transient, group, and event business, ensuring that we provide our guests with exceptional service experiences. We are dedicated to implementing innovative revenue strategies and are optimistic about the future prospects of this location in the competitive market.“The Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville at Vanderbilt is a fantastic property in an incredibly vibrant market. Its location benefits from all that Nashville has to offer. The city continues to experience significant growth, and we are proud to be a part of that. We are eager to capitalize on these advantages to strengthen its standing as a market leader while also cultivating a productive relationship with Reade Hotel Management,” said Sean Armstrong, Managing Principal, Westport Capital About Reade Hotel Management Reade Hotel Management knows hotels inside and out, and we strive to be the foremost owners and managers of first-class, full-service investments in the United States. Creating exceptional experiences for our guests and delivering financial success go hand in hand.We are driven to create cost-effective plans to maximize and preserve asset value while working with owners, brands, and institutions.For more information about Reade Hotel Management, please visit https://readehotelmgmt.com/ About Westport Capital Partners Westport Capital Partners is a private real estate investment firm focused on long-term value creation through investments in select properties, operating companies, securities, and other real estate related assets. Westport specializes exclusively in real estate investing, with the goal of generating consistent and attractive risk-adjusted returns through a wide range of investments and across all market cycles.To learn more about Westport Capital Partners, please visit www.westportcp.com About Embassy Suites by Hilton Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton’s market-leading brands, is dedicated to delivering what matters most to travelers. The full-service hotel brand offers both leisure and business travelers an approachable, upscale experience with two-room suites, free made-to-order breakfast, flexible meetings and events space, inviting open atriums, 24-hour fitness centers and a complimentary evening reception. Embassy Suites by Hilton offers nearly 270 open hotels with more than 30 properties in development. Experience a stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton by booking at embassysuites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Embassy Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/embassysuites, and follow the brand on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

