NAPIA Offers Support to Northern Michigan Residents Affected by Severe Winter Storms

GAYLORD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Michigan has recently endured a series of severe winter storms, including significant ice storms and heavy snowfall, leading Governor Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency in ten counties. These storms have caused extensive power outages, downed trees, and hazardous travel conditions.The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) stands ready to assist affected residents and business owners in navigating the insurance claims process during this challenging time.Key Information:• State of Emergency Declared: Governor Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response and recovery efforts in the impacted areas.• Widespread Power Outages: The recent ice storms have left tens of thousands without electricity, with restoration efforts ongoing.• School Closures: Numerous schools have exceeded their allotted snow days and are seeking waivers from the state due to the unprecedented weather conditions.NAPIA’s Recommendations for Policyholders:1. Document All Damage: Take clear photographs and videos of all property damage before initiating any cleanup or repairs.2. Review Your Insurance Policy: Understand the specifics of your coverage, including any deductibles and exclusions related to winter storm damage.3. Beware of Post-Storm Scams: Be cautious of unsolicited contractors or individuals offering quick fixes. Always verify credentials and consult with your insurance adjuster before proceeding with repairs.4. Consult a Licensed Public Insurance Adjuster: A public adjuster can advocate on your behalf, ensuring you receive a fair settlement from your insurance company.NAPIA is committed to supporting the residents of Northern Michigan as they recover from these devastating storms. For assistance or to find a licensed public insurance adjuster in your area, please visit our website.About NAPIA:The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) has been dedicated to promoting the highest standards of professional education, performance, and ethics in the field of public insurance adjusting since 1951. Our members are committed to advocating for policyholders and ensuring equitable insurance settlements.Contact Information:info@NAPIA.comRecent Developments in Northern Michigan’s Weather Crisis:Gov. Whitmer Requests Presidential EmergencyU.S. Rep. Haley Stevens announced the proposed update to the Small Business Act Monday under the title “Prolonged Power Outage Relief Act.”Customers of MPSC-regulated utilities are eligible for bill credits for lengthy power outages.

