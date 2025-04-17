Brian Meade Appointed Senior Vice President of Sales at EIGHT25MEDIA

Brian Meade, SVP Sales Eight25Media

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EIGHT25MEDIA , a leading full-service digital agency based in Silicon Valley, is excited to announce the appointment of Brian Meade as its new Senior Vice President of Sales. In this pivotal leadership position, Brian will be instrumental in driving revenue growth, establishing strategic partnerships, and ensuring client success across diverse industries.As Senior Vice President of Sales, Brian will lead the agency's expansion efforts, fostering key partnerships with major technology platforms and overseeing services for high-profile clients like Google, Samsung, and Qlik. His focus will be on delivering high-impact digital marketing solutions, including branding, creative development, CMS implementation, and analytics, all in line with EIGHT25MEDIA’s commitment to offering innovative and results-driven services.“We are excited to have Brian Meade join the EIGHT25MEDIA team,” said Rehan Fernando, CEO of EIGHT25MEDIA. “His extensive track record in building successful sales teams, cultivating strategic partnerships, and consistently exceeding revenue goals perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver transformational solutions for our clients. We’re excited to enter this next phase of growth under his leadership.”Brian brings over two decades of experience working with some of the most renowned digital agencies in the industry. He is known for turning underperforming sales teams and regions into high-performing, multi-million-dollar revenue producers. Throughout his career, Brian has led cross-functional teams with major technology platforms, including Adobe, SAP, and Salesforce, and has personally generated tens of millions in annual sales. His ability to deliver measurable results in competitive markets is well established.“I’m thrilled to join EIGHT25MEDIA and be part of a team that’s known for its innovation and excellence,” said Brian. “It’s exciting to work with a company that pushes the boundaries of digital strategy for some of the world’s most influential brands. I look forward to driving growth and delivering impactful results for our clients.”About EIGHT25MEDIAEIGHT25MEDIA is a full-service digital agency based in Silicon Valley, specializing in digital strategy, web design, and marketing solutions.. With expertise across various industries, the agency provides cutting-edge strategies to help clients transform and thrive in the ever-evolving digital world.

