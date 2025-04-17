NEW WORLD GUARDIANS STORE - Ethical Shopping

NEW WORLD GUARDIANS Ethical Shopping Anja Grundboeck founder and CEO of NEW WORLD GUARDIANS NEW WORLD GUARDIANS STORE

Vegan Marketplace Launches with a Mission for Sustainable Fashion & Global Aid Projects

SANKT POELTEN, LOWER AUSTRIA, AUSTRIA, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More Than Fashion: A Focus on Aid ProjectsWhat sets NEW WORLD GUARDIANS apart is its deeply rooted commitment to social impact: with every purchase, six carefully selected global aid projects are currentlysupported – with a focus on underrepresented initiatives and long-term sustainability.Founder Anja Grundböck explains:“Our goal is to create an economic model that encourages conscious consumption while actively taking responsibility. We want to show that fashion can do more than just look good.Curated Fashion Offering & Exclusive CollectionThe vegan marketplace features selected sustainable brands as well as its own New World Guardians collection. A recent highlight is a limited artistic capsule collection co-designed and launched in collaboration with Munich-based multidisciplinary artist ad.inf. It fuses visual art with high-quality streetwear made from 100% certified organic cotton – consistently vegan and fairly produced.Innovative Customer Loyalty: Digital Tokens & Metaverse ExperiencesAs the first company in the plant-based non-food space, NEW WORLD GUARDIANS integrates an innovative customer loyalty program based on digital tokens (NFTs). These unique digital artworks grant exclusive access to discounts, limited content, and true digital ownership. A dedicated Metaverse Gallery strengthens the connection between sustainable fashion and cutting-edge technology – creating new and inspiring touchpoints for conscious consumers and a future-oriented community.Relevance for Retail and IndustryFor retailers, the marketplace offers a focused audience that not only values sustainability but also actively seeks vegan and ethical products. Sustainable businesses find a targeted platform here to position themselves in a value-driven environment focused on transparency, design excellence, and social impact.NEW WORLD GUARDIANS positions itself as a pioneer in a growing niche within the= plant-based economy – with a clear vision, technological innovation, and a genuine commitment to social transformation.

NEW WORLD GUARDIANS STORE - Ethical Shopping

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.