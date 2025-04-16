Lights Out for the Birds!

By Molly Kirk/DWR

Photos by Shutterstock

Fall and spring are the times when migratory birds take to the skies to transition between summer breeding grounds and areas where they winter. There’s a vast network of migratory flyways over the United States, and while in route north or south, migratory birds can encounter some challenges.

One of those is light pollution. Artificial light, whether from individual structures or cities, can attract birds who migrate through the night hours. The artificial light confuses and disorients birds, causing them to circle for extended periods of time, which uses up vital stores of energy they need to migrate long distances successfully. Birds disoriented by lights can also crash into windows or collide with buildings, causing injury or death.

Eliminating or reducing unnecessary lighting can significantly reduce bird collisions, while simultaneously reducing energy demands and costs to building owners. Reducing nighttime lighting is especially important during peak bird migration and periods of inclement weather.

There are a number of organizations promoting the reduction of artificial light during bird migration periods, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Audubon, and Dark Sky International. Certainly, cities are a major source of light pollution, and individuals are limited in their ability to affect that, but Audubon’s Lights Out Network has information about how to communicate about the issue with local elected officials or building managers.

What Can Homeowners Do?