Sol Squeeze Expands Organic Cocktail Mixer Line with Launch of Refreshing Watermelon

Sol Squeeze Organic Watermelon Cocktail Mix

The latest addition to Sol Squeeze’s organic lineup joins bestsellers Classic Margarita and Mango.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sol Squeeze, the woman-owned brand making mixers for people who love cocktails not chemicals, is expanding its organic cocktail mixer line with the launch of a juicy new flavor: Watermelon. Made with 66% juice and bursting with the crisp, sweet taste of ripe watermelon, this new mix brings the taste of summer to your glass, no matter the season.“At Sol Squeeze, we’re all about making mixers you can feel good about,” says founder Amy Davis. “Our watermelon mix is crafted with real fruit, no artificial sweeteners, flavors or dyes, and zero preservatives.”Made with organic watermelon juice and a hint of citrus, the new mixer pairs effortlessly with tequila, vodka, rum, gin or wine. Whether you’re shaking up a margarita, spritz, or mocktail, it delivers bold, clean flavor in every pour. Each BPA-free pouch makes 2 to 4 drinks, making it perfect for solo sips or sharing with friends. Watermelon joins Sol Squeeze’s growing collection of organic mixers, including customer favorites Classic Margarita and Mango.Sol Squeeze products are available at select retailers, on Amazon , and online at www.solsqz.com .For more information, visit www.solsqz.com and follow them on social media @solsqz.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.