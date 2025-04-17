Formtek, Inc. achieves CAD Integration competency status from Hyland

Formtek - Hyland

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formtek, Inc. achieves CAD Integration (AutoCAD / MicroStation) competency status from HylandDesignation recognizes Formtek’s deep expertise and customer excellenceFormtek, Inc. announced today it has achieved its CAD Integration (AutoCAD / MicroStation) competency status from Hyland. This recognition demonstrates Formtek’s proven ability in this specific area when leveraging Hyland’s Alfresco platform Formtek’s CAD Integration is a component of the Formtek Engineering Data Management (EDM) Solution for Alfresco. Formtek EDM provides metadata and text extraction, reference management, and transformation of 2D and 3D AutoCAD, MicroStation, and IFC files, all within Alfresco. Authorized Alfresco users can then search for and view engineering drawings and CAD models within the Alfresco Share, ACA, or ADW user interfaces. Customers include the US Government and commercial enterprises.“Formtek became an Alfresco Partner in 2007, and the Formtek EDM Solution for Alfresco was first released in 2010,” said Dennis M. Scanlon, President and CEO of Formtek. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by Hyland for our CAD integration capabilities, and excited to be working together to extend the Alfresco platform to new customers in areas including engineering, manufacturing, energy, construction, and facilities management.”The Hyland competency program recognizes partners’ expertise in demonstrating, selling, implementing and supporting Hyland solutions. Competencies are categorized based on industries, capabilities, and solutions. To obtain each Hyland competency, partners are required to submit an application and participate in a thorough review process that validates their technical proficiency and customer success.“We understand each of our partners have unique skillsets and specialize in different industries,” said Eric Miller, associate vice president at Hyland. “We’re proud to recognize Formtek for their achievement in CAD Integration as they continue to drive their Engineering Data Management capabilities forward and create even better experiences for their customers.”The Hyland Global Partner Community provides expertise and hands-on support for Hyland’s content services product portfolio, and the complementary technologies that make up automation solutions. Solution providers work with Hyland to give customers the highest level of technical support, while receiving continuous training to ensure successful programs from an industry leader and highly respected channel-friendly vendor.About Formtek, Inc.For over two decades, Formtek has been providing mission-critical IT software and services to some of the most demanding engineering, manufacturing, aerospace, industrial, and technical organizations in the world. Our software application solutions include the Formtek Engineering Data Management (EDM) Solution for Alfresco and the Formtek Auditing Extension for Alfresco. To learn more, visit www.formtek.com About HylandHyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland’s solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve. For more information on Hyland, our products and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.###

