FEAR-NONE® Launches Exclusive New Collection of American Civil War-Inspired Belt Buckles — 1000% USA-MADE

Every buckle tells a story of courage and character. Like everything we make, it's for those who ride free and it's made by FEAR-NONE and not some 3rd world contractor and labelled FEAR-NONE” — Wild Bill, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEAR-NONE, the iconic American motorcycle gear and lifestyle brand, is proud to announce the launch of its latest drop: a collection of ultra-tough, historically-inspired belt buckles based on designs from the American Civil War era. As with every FEAR-NONE product, these new buckles are 1000% designed and made in the U.S.A., from concept to creation—with zero compromise.Forged from a single piece of aircraft grade aluminum, with the same grit and attitude that defines the FEAR-NONE clothing brand, these belt buckles pay tribute to American strength, heritage, and independence. Built for riders, rebels, and real ones, they embody the raw spirit of FEAR-NONE clothing, its brand, the road and the soul of the USA nation.“This isn't fashion—it’s armor,” says the FEAR-NONE CEO Wild Bill. “Every buckle tells a story of courage and character. Like everything we make, it's for those who ride free and stand tall. And its made by FEAR-NONE and not some 3rd world contractor and labelled FEAR-NONE. We feel and our vast numbers of customer-family feel very strongly about FEAR-NONE clothing the world over and its promise of always being USA made in house.”The new FEAR-NONE belt buckle collection is now available exclusively at www.fear-none.com , alongside FEAR-NONE’s full line of American-made motorcycle jackets, gloves, shirts, denim, accessories, and more.About FEAR-NONEFounded on the belief that true American craftsmanship still matters, FEAR-NONE motorcycle gear is the original, classic USA motorcycle clothing and gear brand built from the ground up with pride. With over 800 original products and a fierce commitment to 100% American-made quality, FEAR-NONE stands for independence, strength, and authenticity. No gimmicks. No imports. Just real gear for real riders.

