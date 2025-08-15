DYADICA & Co Global Consulting AI Artificial Intelligence DYADICA-SXTC Global Brand Consulting logo SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting AI Innovation

DYADICA Expands Brand Strategy Practice with NEXTGEN AI and New Media Expertise

Our evolution into NEXTGEN AI and new media allows us to deliver brand strategy with even greater precision, creativity, and cultural relevance.” — Esteban Jaworski

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SXTC Global Brand Consulting announces a major expansion of its flagship brand strategy and brand management practice DYADICA Global integrating **NEXTGEN AI** capabilities and **new media strategy and implementation** expertise. This move reinforces SXTC Global Brand Consulting's DYADICA’s position as a world-leading brand strategy firm, known for pioneering brand ideation, brand innovation, brand strategy, brand management, and brand transformation across every sector—from Fortune 500s to startups.For over three decades, SXTC Global Brand Consulting and DYADICA have shaped the global brand landscape through over 5,000 consulting engagements, 15 best-selling books, and industry-defining models that have changed how brands think, innovate, operate, and grow. With this expansion, SXTC Global Brand Consulting and DYADICA bring their signature brand innovation and strategic depth into the future—combining NEXTGEN AI-powered brand strategy, modelling, insight, creative firepower, and production efficiencies with immersive media platforms to help brands dominate new markets and reinvent legacy ones.“Whether a startup, SME/small or large brand, brand strategy and resulting innovation are the single most important driver of success and equity,” says SXTC Global Brand Consulting-DYADICA spokesperson Esteban Jaworski. “Our entering and evolution into NEXTGEN AI, new media, and brand efficiencies allows us to deliver brand strategy and resulting innovation with even greater precision, efficiency, breadth, creativity, and relevance.”Expanded Capabilities Include:--AI-Augmented Brand Strategy**: Predictive analytics, generative intelligence, evolution scoping, and sentiment mapping to shape brand narratives and market positioning.--AI enhanced brand and design/creative efficiency, brand building, production, frontier exploration, scoping, and innovation and evolution.--New Media Implementation: Immersive storytelling, decentralized content ecosystems, and multichannel brand activation.--Consumer and Market Intelligence Systems: Real-time global insights to guide brand relevance and resonance.--Small Business Firepower: Through DYADICA’s Small Business Foundation, startups and SMEs gain access to world-class brand strategy at accessible pricing—turning dreams into market-leading brands.DYADICA’s expanded offerings are showcased at https://www.dyadica.co and through its immersive brand universe at https://dyadica.co/ourworld , where clients can explore the future of brand innovation, creation, evolution, cultural design, and strategic transformation.About SXTC Global Brand Consulting:DYADICA, the flagship practice of SXTC Global Brand Consulting, is a world-renowned brand strategy and innovation firm that has shaped the global brand landscape for over three decades. With more than 5,000 consulting engagements across industries and continents, SXTC Global Brand Consulting and DYADICA are known for brand strategy innovation, NEXTGEN ideation leadership, creating market dominating brands, turning ideas into iconic brands, transforming stagnant industries, and driving record-breaking market performance.Founded in 1981 in St. Louis, USA as Studio X, SXTC Global evolved into a global powerhouse—combining PhD-level brand strategists, CMOs, digital pioneers, and AI experts to deliver next-level brand strategy, insight, and execution. From startups to Fortune 100s, nation brands to niche disruptors, SXTC Global Brand Consulting and DYADICA’s work has generated billions in economic impact, reshaped how brand think and operate, and redefined brand strategy, brand innovation, brand building and brand management.For media inquiries or to explore DYADICA’s expanded offerings, please contact:Media Contact: Esteban Jaworski/Robert SharmSXTC Global Brand Consultingpress@sxtcglobal.com

