Pop Punk Gets a Dance-Driven Twist in Best Case’s One-Take Music Video for 'Dancing Echoes'

Dancers in Best Case Dancing Echoes music video

Best Case blends pop punk with dance in a one-take music video for “Dancing Echoes,” featuring choreography by Abbygale Chung.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Case , the Atlanta-based pop punk band known for channeling early 2000s energy with a modern edge, is flipping genre expectations with the release of their latest music video, “ Dancing Echoes .” Featuring vibrant choreography, a large ensemble of dancers, and a one-take filming approach, the video delivers a cinematic and emotionally charged experience rarely seen in the pop punk world.Shot entirely outdoors in Los Angeles, “Dancing Echoes” was produced by Two Percent, with Abbygale Chung directing and choreographing, and Walker Ucherek behind the lens. The concept emerged after the band discovered Ucherek’s background in dance while he was working as a gaffer on their previous videos.“When we learned Walker had a dance background, the idea for a choreographed one-take video just naturally came up,” says lead vocalist Michael Robbins. “It felt like an interesting way to approach the song and a chance to tap into a creative space that’s not often explored in this scene. We wanted to see how dance could enhance the emotional side of the song, but still keep it feeling like us.”The team crafted a one-shot video that blends raw live performance with tightly choreographed movement. As Robbins moves through the open-air set, he’s surrounded by shifting dancers and surreal moments that visually echo the themes of the track.“It was an unreal experience working with Abby and the whole team at Two Percent,” Robbins adds. “Being surrounded by that much movement gave the whole video a different energy. It brought each moment to life in a way we hadn’t felt before.”With around 25 dancers on set and no room for error, each take required complete synchronicity between the performers, camera crew, and band. The production team had everything dialed in from the start, allowing the band to step right into the shoot.“The fact that they had everything prepped and ready to roll once we got there was impressive,” says guitarist Cameron Flaisch. “Not to mention the amount of time it likely took them to choreograph everything — it was insane.”“The whole production crew was so efficient,” adds guitarist Bradley Pallone. “We just had to show up to the set as a band and do band stuff — which is something we weren’t used to.”“I just remember Mikey and I slalomed up the wrong 90 degree angle drive way like a rally special stage in the Chevy Traverse,” drummer Ben Cato laughs. “We got to the top and everything was already set up, super clean. There were all these people, and they all knew our names. I was like — damn, okay.”The crew spent hours rehearsing on location, refining camera movements and transitions to ensure the choreography flowed naturally. Each run-through built more momentum until the final take captured everything in sync — an unfiltered moment of connection between the band, the dancers, and the lens.“Dancing Echoes” explores the feeling of chasing a connection that may have only ever existed in your head. The video mirrors that internal journey, following Robbins through scattered moments of reflection and disorientation until everything converges in a powerful final scene with the full band and dancers.“The song captures that space between holding on and letting go,” Robbins explains. “It’s about memory, disorientation, and the strange beauty of realizing you’re not where you thought you were — but maybe that’s okay.”“Dancing Echoes” follows the release of Best Case’s debut album Lemons, now streaming everywhere and available on vinyl. Known for fusing melodic pop punk with cinematic visuals and heartfelt themes, the band continues to carve their own path in the alternative scene — with this latest release proving they’re unafraid to take bold creative swings.With more music videos on the way and plans to return to the studio in November 2025 to record their second album, Best Case continues to evolve while staying true to their roots. Their creative vision — both musically and visually — reflects a clear commitment to growth, collaboration, and storytelling.Watch the official music video for “Dancing Echoes” here: https://youtu.be/JTCP_jv2Nao For music, vinyl, tour dates and more, visit https://bestcase.band

Best Case "Dancing Echoes" Music Video

