Bridge rehab project to begin on WYO 12/Herrick Lane
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and S&S Builders, LLC are scheduled to begin bridge rehabilitation work on Wyoming Highway 12/Herrick Lane on Monday, weather permitting.
The structure work will take place at mile marker 8.07 by the Interstate 80/Herrick Lane interchange.
Bridge rehabilitation work will require crews to close the bridge to the traveling public. Detours will be in place.
Motorists should expect delays and adjust travel plans accordingly.
The project is expected to be completed this fall.
All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.
