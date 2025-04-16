HIP Video Promo Presents: Archduchess Of Divinity releases brand new music video "Agape Love"

Archduchess Of Divinity & Brian Laskey join forces on brand new faith-based single "Agape Love"

CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archduchess Of Divinity is a new creative beacon of love and light. Guided by her spirituality, her soul-stirring tracks resonate with people from all walks of life because she’s lived them. The youngest of ten siblings, her heart has always been rooted in family, especially her mother, Mother Dorothy Evans. An Ambassador of Peace and a devoted Missionary, Mother Evans dedicated her life to the Lord and was lovingly known as a “mother of many” for her unwavering support and inspiring contributions to the Church. While the Archduchess proudly carries her mother’s legacy, it’s now her time to take center stage—to uplift a discouraged, challenged world with unconditional love and divine guidance. No stranger to the industry either, she spent decades behind the scenes, learning the ins and outs while working alongside her husband in the world of hip-hop and R&B. But rather than chase fame and fortune, Archduchess Of Divinity is choosing to write her own redemption story—a journey of love, forgiveness, grace, and glory of a higher calling: an eternal life with God.

In the English language, “love” is an all-encompassing word—broad and often vague without context. That’s why descriptors like “Agape” make all the difference. “Agape Love” celebrates the selfless, unconditional, and sacrificial love of God—the highest form of Christian love. Inspired by the 13th chapter of First Corinthians, a passage read weekly by her influential father during Sunday worship services, Bishop Dr Dennis B Evans Jr the founder of RCC located in the beautiful city of Altadena that Archduchess currently pastors becoming her mother’s successor. The quest for true agape love may appear to be a Sisyphean but she stays the course in this caliginous world as she aspires to be the light that cancels out the darkness. Joining her in the celebration is Brian Laskey, a longtime family friend and trusted collaborator who previously worked with her on the poignant “Loving Hands.” Their voices blend in perfect harmony— her strong, soaring vocals effortlessly intertwining with his silky-smooth delivery, creating a wave of reassurance that “God’s love can never be turned off.” More than just a celebration of God’s love, “Agape Love” is a timely call to embrace life with gratitude over jealousy and resentment. “Love life on life’s terms,” Archduchess says. When one rejoices in truth, letting agape love lift one’s spirits, and new opportunities are just around the corner.

The “Agape Love” music video is light as a feather—a refreshing display of buoyancy and positivity that visually celebrates the many blessings of divine love. As Archduchess and Laskey dance, sway, and sing their hearts out on the roof of an LA high-rise, it’s impossible to miss the endless expanse of sky surrounding them. Whether indoors or outside, the light follows them everywhere. God has led them to this moment, and the duo radiates gratitude—on a mission to praise and celebrate the force that made it all possible. Their enthusiasm is palpable—each scene overflows with the joy, liberty, and freedom that comes from true devotion to God. Mesmerizingly authentic, even the little details of the Archduchess’ hair and wardrobe reflect her true self. The renewing visual captures the essence of her artistry: a passionate drive to share God’s glory through irresistible expressions of praise and a heartfelt invitation for others to leave behind their self-inflicted pain and embrace the pure, powerful love waiting right before them.

More Archduchess Of Divinity at HIP Video Promo

More Archduchess Of Divinity on YouTube



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.