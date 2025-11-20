HIP Video Promo Presents: The Al Ur Pal Project ft. Huly Ray Asidor releases new music video 'Still Want To Go On'

The Al Ur Pal Project Revives 90s R&B Golden Age with Brand New Single "Still Want To Go On"

CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 90s dawned, R&B entered its long-awaited golden age—a special time when anyone could flip on the radio and be swept up in a new kind of ballad: one that was heart-wrenching, stylistically sophisticated, and proudly organic. Today, The Al Ur Pal Project is bringing 90’s R&B back—reimagining the soulful flourishes, lush vocals, and passionate storytelling of a bygone era for contemporary listeners. Behind the ambitious endeavor is Al Wordlaw, a Chicago-based producer, songwriter, and former firefighter who has written and produced more than 70 tracks throughout his musical career. Wordlaw sees music and ministry as two sides of the same coin—through both, he seeks to inspire, encouraging others to overcome their struggles and find hope, healing, and joy when they need it most.

His work with major voices in R&B and gospel ultimately connected Wordlaw with renowned Filipino composer, arranger, and recording artist Huly Ray Asidor—now an essential force in The Al Ur Pal Project. But it’s one thing to emulate the magic of an era, and another entirely to revive it alongside those who helped define it. Wordlaw and Asidor’s secret weapon in this new chapter is Motown legend Michael B. Sutton, whose masterful production savvy deepens the analog allure of the original sound, creating music that feels both nostalgic and timeless—crackling with the warmth of an artistry unbent by time and completely devoted to keeping real soul alive.

Brushed with a delicate, retro, soul-laden gloss, “Still Want To Go On” feels like the climax of a cinematic love story—two lovers running toward each other on the beach, eyes glistening, smiles breaking free—that nail-biting moment when everything is finally laid bare. Even while traveling the world, Wordlaw’s narrator can only focus on one thing: the person waiting at home. Huly Ray’s Asidor’s emotionally charged delivery carries the weight of that realization, his powering refrain lingering in the chest—a feeling so strong it must be released, a confession so raw it can only be true.

Reminiscing on the honeyed memories of their shared past, against a backdrop of rich basslines, gliding drums, and shimmering guitars co-written and produced by Wordlaw and Sutton, he insists it can’t be over, because he “still wants to go on.” As Asidor’s voice soars over the melody like a bird over the ocean, climbing above the clouds into a bright blue sky, it feels as though a happy ending is inevitable in this timeless tale. After all, he can’t help but marvel at her beauty and the light she brings to his soul. They’ve “found their way back to each other,” and maybe that’s enough for love to endure.

The plush melodrama of “Still Want To Go On” practically begs for a romantic montage, and the music video delivers exactly that. Opening with a black-and-white shot of a pair of lovers sprinting in tandem across the sand, it’s immediately clear that they’re completely enamored, lost in the moment, and reveling in their untamable joy. Interwoven with footage of Asidor in the studio—pouring out each declaration with soulful conviction—the undistilled emotion radiating from every word comes vividly to life, revealing what can happen when someone lays everything on the line for the person they love most in the world. Playing out like a rediscovered reel of film—dark, grainy, speckled—each frame captures the spirit of love at its purest: two people vowing never to let go again. And if the track alone wasn’t enough to coax out a tear or two, this visual will surely get the waterworks flowing—a genuine reminder that true love will always go on.

