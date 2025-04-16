Imaginary Worlds Redefines Ramo Buchón Culture with Mexico City Launch

A bold red and orange Ramo Buchón arrangement by Imaginary Worlds, displayed in Mexico City's historic Zócalo with the national flag in the background. A pastel-toned Ramo Buchón by Imaginary Worlds displayed on a vintage purple car in a romantic Mexican colonial street at sunset. A passionate red and yellow Ramo Buchón arrangement by Imaginary Worlds, styled on a classic red car as a couple shares a kiss in the backdrop.

The global luxury floral brand launches its preserved rose Ramo Buchón collection in Mexico City, fusing tradition with lasting emotion.

MEXICO CITY, CDMX, MEXICO, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imaginary Worlds , the global luxury floral brand known for emotional design and preserved rose artistry, has officially launched its iconic Ramo Buchón collection in Mexico City . This expansion follows the brand’s U.S. debut at Times Square and signals its growing presence across Latin America.A symbol of bold romance and cultural identity, the Ramo Buchón has become one of Mexico’s most expressive floral traditions. With its larger-than-life rose arrangements, it conveys not just love—but pride, passion, and presence. Imaginary Worlds’ launch in Mexico elevates this tradition by blending emotional symbolism, personalization, and enduring luxury.“Our rose arrangements are never just flowers—they’re stories you can hold. With the Ramo Buchón, we celebrate Mexico’s love for beauty and meaning, while offering a design that lasts forever.”Crafted using real preserved roses that maintain their beauty for years, each Ramo Buchón bouquet is fully customizable. Clients can select color palettes, heartfelt messages, and optional keepsake elements. Every bouquet is hand-assembled and designed to transform cultural gifting into a personal legacy.Following its high-impact digital billboard in Times Square, Imaginary Worlds chose Mexico City as the next step in its global expansion—citing the country’s deep floral heritage, emotional gifting culture, and rising demand for lasting, symbolic gifts. This move reinforces the brand’s mission to bring timeless rose storytelling to different corners of the world.Mexico marks the first of several Ramo Buchón activations across Latin America. In the coming months, Imaginary Worlds will launch localized content, collaborations, and limited edition collections in other culturally rich markets including Colombia, Argentina, and Chile.From New York’s digital skyline to Mexico’s heart of tradition, Imaginary Worlds is transforming global gifting into something more lasting—more emotional—and more meaningful.Explore the Mexico Collection: https://imaginaryworlds.us/pages/ramo-buchon-mexico Follow on Instagram: @imaginaryworlds.usVisit the Official Website: https://imaginaryworlds.us About Imaginary Worlds: Imaginary Worlds is a luxury floral brand specializing in preserved rose design and meaningful gifting. From customized Rose Boxes to artistic Ramo Buchón bouquets and flower lamps, each product tells a story of lasting emotion. Operating across 40+ countries, the brand blends global aesthetics with deep cultural resonance.

