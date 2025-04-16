National Courses Provides Job-Ready Skills to Long-Term Unemployed in Regional NSW

Graduates of the specialised training program, now ready to launch their careers in the construction industry after completing nationally recognised training.

A training initiative led by National Courses and Tursa Employment & Training helps long-term unemployed access jobs through specialised training and support.

Programs like Smart and Skilled provide essential training, qualifications, and support to open real opportunities and build sustainable careers for those entering or re-entering the workforce.” — Samuel Bohr, CEO of National Courses PTY LTD

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven jobseekers from the Coffs Harbour region of New South Wales, including six who identify as First Nations Australians, are now on the path to rewarding careers in Australia’s growing construction industry. This opportunity has been made possible through a collaborative training initiative involving National Courses PTY LTD , Tursa Employment & Training, and fee-free training fully subsidised by the NSW Government. This training initiative was designed with a clear goal: not just to educate participants but to convert that training into real employment outcomes.Long-term unemployment remains a major challenge in Australia, with 68% of unemployed individuals struggling to find work for over a year , averaging four years without a job.Samuel Bohr, CEO of National Courses, explains how programs like Smart and Skilled provide a clear pathway to employment for those looking to enter or re-enter the workforce."Finding a stable job can be challenging. Many people, especially those who have been out of work for an extended period, face real barriers to employment — such as a lack of up-to-date skills, meeting industry requirements, or employers being hesitant to hire someone who has been out of the workforce for years. For those entering the workforce for the first time or re-establishing themselves after prolonged unemployment, programs like Smart and Skilled provide the essential training, qualifications, and support needed to open real opportunities and build sustainable careers.”Job-Focused Training with Real OutcomesThe initiative provided practical, hands-on training in mobile plant operations, giving participants valuable experience operating roller and skid steer machinery. With a 100% completion rate, all seven students successfully gained qualifications in five core units — significantly boosting their employability and helping them take the next step toward stable careers. Beyond earning nationally recognised certifications, the course aimed to create genuine job pathways and lasting career prospects.Successful Results from the Training ProgramThe program’s core principle was that training should lead to real results, helping participants secure meaningful, full-time employment rather than merely completing a course without ongoing support.The following results highlight how the program delivered on that commitment:Full-Time Roles Secured: Four graduates have now secured full-time positions. Three in construction, working in roofing, concreting, and plastering. And one in manufacturing at a local sawmill.Ready to Work: Two graduates have completed onboarding with Protech, a leading quality workforce provider to technical industries Australia-wide, and are now ready to begin work on upcoming projects. This is a significant step toward long-term career stability.Overall, feedback indicates that four of the seven attendees are already in full-time employment, and we believe this number will reach five or six in the coming months. The program’s success is further reflected in its positive impact on workforce diversity — with several employed graduates proudly identifying as Indigenous Australians and the sole female participant securing a role in the construction industry.Collaboration That Creates OpportunitiesTurning training into real employment outcomes requires strong industry connections, dedicated support, and a commitment to long-term workforce development. The success of this initiative highlights the power of collaboration in creating real opportunities for jobseekers. This training program’s success was made possible through the dedication of the following key contributors:National Courses: Organised the initiative, developed a tailored course, coordinated stakeholders, and leveraged extensive regional resources and connections to ensure successful program delivery.Tursa Employment & Training: Provided eligible participants with comprehensive support, guiding them seamlessly from training into the workplace and assisting with job placements. Special thanks to Dean and Mel for their exceptional efforts in employment outcomes.GBES Training: Led by Graham and supported by Toni, GBES Training provided essential facilities, equipment, and invaluable local industry connections, ensuring the course ran safely and effectively.Protech & JNC Group: Special thanks to Protech and JNC Group. Tracey from Protech personally onboarded five participants and visited the final training session to provide critical employment support.A Model for the FutureThis initiative demonstrates the powerful impact of combining government funding with targeted skills development and a results-driven approach. More than just a training course, it serves as a blueprint for how focused training can foster lasting change, strengthen communities, and meet Australia’s growing demand for skilled workers. By focusing on tangible employment outcomes, the program sets a new benchmark for workforce development initiatives.About National Courses PTY LTDNational Courses PTY LTD is a leading provider of short courses in Australia, offering nationally recognised training and certification across various industries. As a Registered Training Organisation (RTO 41072), National Courses is trusted by individuals and businesses to deliver high-quality, government-approved training that meets industry standards.From construction and civil training to workplace safety and first aid courses, National Courses provides flexible learning solutions to help Australians upskill, meet workplace requirements, and advance their careers.Learn more below:National Courses PTY LTDWebsite: nationalcourses.edu.au Email: admin@nationalcourses.edu.auPhone: 1300 677 191Media Contact:

