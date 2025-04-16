Atticus Publishing Proudly present 'Covering All The Grounds' by Doreen Grossett

Navigating Faith: A Journey from Spiritual Infancy to Mature Belief with Doreen Grossett

CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A spiritual leader and public servant, Doreen Grossett, is pleased to announce her latest book, " Covering All The Grounds: From Birth to Maturity in God ." This enlightening work serves as a comprehensive guide for individuals at all stages of their spiritual journey, providing a structured path towards achieving spiritual maturity.With over 35 years of dedicated service in various church leadership roles and a distinguished career in public service, including significant contributions to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Jamaica, Doreen Grossett brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her writing. Her book intertwines biblical teachings with personal anecdotes, offering readers a practical and accessible roadmap to deepen their relationship with God."Covering All The Grounds: From Birth to Maturity in God" is designed to guide believers through the stages of spiritual development—from the fundamentals of faith to the profound depths of living a purpose-driven life dedicated to spiritual growth and service.In her book, Grossett emphasizes the importance of foundational Christian principles while encouraging readers to explore the more significant, complex aspects of their faith. "This book is about growth, and spiritual growth requires understanding, patience, and practice," says Grossett. "I've poured my heart and decades of ministry into ensuring that this book would be a true companion for anyone on a path to spiritual maturity."Doreen's background in mediation and conflict resolution, combined with her profound understanding of human behavior and spiritual needs, uniquely positions her to address the challenges and rewards of a life devoted to faith. Her insights are especially valuable for those seeking to reconcile everyday challenges with their spiritual beliefs."Covering All The Grounds" is available for purchase through major retailers and directly through her website. Grossett is also available for speaking engagements, book signings, and workshops, where she continues her life’s work of teaching, preaching, and leading others in faith.

Doreen Grossett on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

