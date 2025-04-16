RTI to Exhibit and Speak at DeviceTalks Boston 2025

Showcasing Intelligent Connectivity for Next-Gen MedTech Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, will exhibit at DeviceTalks Boston 2025 , taking place April 30–May 1 at the Boston Convention Center. At booth #700, RTI will demonstrate how its Connext® software enables intelligent connectivity across complex, distributed medical systems—from remote robotic surgery to next-generation monitoring, imaging, and beyond.

On day one of the event, RTI CEO Stan Schneider will join NVIDIA’s Senior Director of Business Development for Healthcare, David Niewolny, for a discussion on how next-generation, edge-AI systems operate. NVIDIA provides the AI brain, while RTI delivers the connectivity nervous system for intelligent physical systems. Attendees will learn how AI is being integrated into today's most advanced systems and what it takes to make them work in real time.

RTI will also co-present with MedAcuity at the co-located Robotics Summit on “Advancing Remote Surgery: Tackling Latency, Precision, and Security Issues.”

At booth #700, RTI will demonstrate remote teleoperation technology in collaboration with MedAcuity. The demo will highlight how Connext® software enables real-time control of an off-site robotic arm, showcasing the potential of low-latency connectivity in remote surgery applications.

With its proven track record among leading healthcare innovators, Connext provides the data backbone that accelerates development and unlocks the potential of intelligent, distributed systems.

Event Details

What: RTI at DeviceTalks 2025, Booth #700

When: April 30 - May 1, 2025

Where: Boston Convention Center, 415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210

What: Advancing Remote Surgery: Tackling Latency, Precision, and Security Issues

When: April 30, 2025, from 1:45 PM – 2:30 PM (EDT)

Where: Room 260, Robotics Summit (co-located with DeviceTalks Boston)

Who: Darren Porras, Market Development Manager at RTI, and Tom Amlicke, Technical Director, Robotics at MedAcuity

What: Inside the Machine: How AI Operates in MedTech

When: April 30, 2025, from 2:30 PM – 3:15 PM (EDT)

Where: Room 162A, DeviceTalks Boston

Who: Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI, and David Niewolny, Senior Director of Business Development for Healthcare at NVIDIA



About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 300 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 500 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

