Dr. Aizaiah Yong Appointed as New Executive Director of Collegeville Institute

Collegeville Institute appoints Dr. Aizaiah Yong as new Executive Director

COLLEGEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collegeville Institute for Ecumenical and Cultural Research is pleased to announce the appointment of Rev. Aizaiah G. Yong, PhD (he/him) as its new Executive Director, effective April 30, 2025. Dr. Yong was selected after a thorough and highly competitive search process that included several distinguished candidates. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Collegeville Institute, reinforcing its commitment to fostering deep theological inquiry, interfaith dialogue, and cultural research.A renowned theologian, international communicator, and visionary leader, Dr. Yong brings a strong background in organizational consulting, fundraising, keynote speaking, congregational and spiritual care, faculty teaching and scholarship, and administrative leadership across theological institutions. An ordained Pentecostal minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and with deep ties to The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, he has dedicated the past decade to holistic healing and social advocacy work in collaboration with Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (QTBIPOC) communities.Dr. Yong is an avid learner and practitioner of various healing modalities and has been trained as a level two Internal Family Systems practitioner and facilitator in the Compassion Practice. As a public intellectual, his work has been featured in highly regarded networks such as the National Benevolent Association, the Foundation for Self-Leadership, the Global Compassion Coalition, and National Public Radio. His expertise in interreligious dialogue, contemplative spiritualities, and intercultural facilitation has led to invitations to teach across five continents, influencing scholars, faith leaders, and local community-based initiatives worldwide.A prolific author, Dr. Yong has published four books and more than fifteen journal articles and book chapters. His critically acclaimed work, Multiracial Cosmotheandrism: A Practical Theology of Multiracial Experiences (Orbis Books, 2023), received the prestigious 2020 Hispanic Theological Initiative/Lilly Dissertation Fellowship and the 2022 Raimon Panikkar Prize for the English language. His forthcoming book, Trauma and Renewal: Toward Spiritual, Communal, and Holistic Transformation (Orbis Books, 2025), earned the nationally recognized 2023 Louisville Institute Book Grant for Scholars of Color. Other notable publications include Sacred Parenthood: Spiritual Practices for the Highs and Lows of Parenting (Herald Press, 2025) and The Pulse of Life: Exploring the Power of Compassion to Transform the World (Claremont Press, 2023).Dr. Yong’s leadership, scholarship, and commitment to engaged and liberative spiritualities make him uniquely suited to advance the Collegeville Institute’s mission of exploring the intersections of faith and culture. Dr. Yong remarked, “I am profoundly honored to join the Collegeville Institute at such a critical juncture in the organization and our world. The Collegeville Institute has long been dedicated to fostering intercultural healing, bridge-building, and transformative conversations at the crossroads of theology, faith leadership, and social change and the time is ripe to carry forth this work in deliberate and conscious ways. I am eager to join the incredible board, staff, and the beautiful community in Collegeville as we work together to fulfill this unique call and envision a world that is filled with creative, contemplative, and compassionate action for all.”Suzie Colianni, Board Chair of the Collegeville Institute, expressed her enthusiasm for Dr. Yong’s appointment, stating, “Dr. Yong’s deep commitment to interfaith dialogue, social justice, and holistic healing aligns perfectly with the Collegeville Institute’s mission. We are confident that his visionary leadership will inspire our staff and community, while continuing to expand the impact of our work.”The Collegeville Institute extends its deepest gratitude to Martin Wells, who has served as the Acting Executive Director over the past two years. His leadership was instrumental in overseeing key hires, maintaining program integrity, and providing steady administrative guidance.The Collegeville Institute for Ecumenical and Cultural Research, rooted in the Christian and Benedictine traditions, is located on the campus of Saint John’s Abbey and University campus in Collegeville, Minnesota. As a residential research center, the Collegeville Institute is dedicated to exploring the intersections of faith and culture. Through its programs, fellowships, and initiatives, the Collegeville Institute brings together scholars, writers, artists, and faith leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue and research that shapes contemporary spiritual and cultural landscapes.For media inquiries, please contact:Andrew McNeil,Director of Communications,at amcneil001@collegevilleinstitute.org

