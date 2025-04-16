The Burning Bush Still Speaks: Sally Martin’s Powerful New Release Inspires with Faith, Purpose, and Divine Calling

Book Cover The Author Sally Martin

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Sally Martin’s book, “The Burning Bush Still Speaks”, is a powerful and deeply personal account of faith in action. Many believe that God is distant, merely watching over the world from above, but Martin’s journey reveals otherwise. Through her inspiring story, she demonstrates how God actively works in our lives—if only we allow Him.Driven by a heartfelt prayer to be used by God, Martin found herself called to serve underprivileged children who felt forgotten by society. With unwavering faith, she embraced this mission, providing support, guidance, and love to those who needed it most. She shares how God not only opened doors—providing financial resources, volunteers, and opportunities—but also strengthened her resolve in the face of adversity. Even when exhaustion set in, she knew her work wasn’t done until every child under her care was secure in their future. Today, those children have built lives of their own, carrying with them the lessons of faith, perseverance, and the kindness of strangers who became family.About the AuthorSally Martin’s own journey is just as remarkable as the lives she has touched. At 18, she had ambitious dreams of becoming a teacher, but an epilepsy diagnosis changed the course of her life. Forbidden from teaching and unable to drive due to her condition, she made the courageous decision to leave home and carve her own path. Moving to the city, she secured a job at a bank, which not only provided financial stability but also set the foundation for her future mission. Through her work with the police, child abuse hotlines, and eventually her own Trust, she took in nine orphaned children, raising them with the principles of responsibility and resilience.One of the most touching moments in her story is when a child asked why she didn’t drive. Her reply—“You might not have parents like me, but you have your health”—left a lasting impression. Years later, it was those same children who, as adults, became her drivers, symbolizing the full-circle blessings of a life dedicated to serving others. “The Burning Bush Still Speaks” is more than just a memoir; it is a testament to the power of faith, love, and unwavering commitment to making a difference. Martin’s story is a reminder that ordinary people, guided by divine purpose, can accomplish extraordinary things.For Sally Martin, the inspiration behind “The Burning Bush Still Speaks” came from witnessing the incredible transformation of the children she once cared for. Today, they are thriving adults with families of their own—none falling into a life of crime, substance abuse, or despair. Each one completed their education, attended their school proms, and built stable, meaningful lives. Martin, now a proud grandmother of 23 and great-grandmother of three, remains deeply connected to them, remembering every birthday, anniversary, and even their clothing sizes as she lovingly knits or buys jumpers for them. More than just a personal reflection, her book serves as a powerful testament that God is alive and continues to work through ordinary people, using them to bring hope and transformation into the lives of others.Message from the Author“Find out what your strengths are. Maybe it’s answering a phone for 911/999 and counselling someone, maybe you write well, and you can promote things like mine. Maybe you are a good fundraiser and can assist with funds for all the charities that need assistance. Everyone is valuable, everyone has different gifts and talents- use them!”While Sally Martin’s work was never featured on television or radio due to financial priorities—every available resource went directly to supporting the children—her efforts did not go unnoticed. The impact of her mission extended far beyond what she could have imagined. Some of the children she mentored and supported went on to achieve remarkable success. One qualified for the prestigious Tour de France after being sponsored by insurers in South Africa for cycling races. Another secured second place in the Mr. South Africa competition. Several talented Black children, gifted with beautiful voices, were selected to travel to Switzerland to perform. Martin's dedication was also recognized locally, earning her an award from the South African government for her invaluable contributions.Most recently, she had the opportunity to share her incredible journey in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford, where she reflected on the power of faith, perseverance, and the extraordinary ways God works through ordinary people. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GjnFfpbCwg&t=9s “The Burning Bush Still Speaks” is a thought-provoking and inspiring read that encourages readers to listen for God's voice in their lives. This book is available for purchase at major online retailers such as Amazon, or you can click through this link https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Bush-Still-Speaks-ebook/dp/B0792PRPVH

