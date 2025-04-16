Injured Hiker Rescued from Mount Kilburn in Walpole

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Lt. William Boudreau

603-352-9669

April 16, 2025

Walpole, NH – On April 15, 2025 at approximately 6:20 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were called to an injured hiker on Mount Kilburn in Walpole. The hiker’s father had called to report that his son, Thierry Salter-Dimma, 18, of Bellows Falls, Vermont, had fallen and suffered a leg injury. Approximately 10 minutes, later Salter-Dimma was able to place a call to 911which provided the GPS coordinates of his location. Salter-Dimma’s phone battery died almost immediately after placing this call to 911 and Conservation Officers were unable to speak with him. The coordinates were near the Table Rock Overlook.

A multiple agency response was initiated and included the following agencies: the Walpole Fire Department, North Walpole Fire Department, Walpole Police Department, Keene Fire Department High Angle Rescue Team, Golden Cross Ambulance, Bellows Falls Fire Department, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team (UVWRT), Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART), Rockingham Recon Aerial Services, Southwestern New Hampshire District Fire Mutual Aid, and NH Army National Guard (NHARNG).

A DHART helicopter and Rockingham Recon Aerial Services drone were utilized to locate Salter-Dimma. However, rescuers on the ground had a difficult time getting to him from above, due to the steepness of the area and the loose rock. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a Conservation Officer was able to scale down steep cliffs and located Salter-Dimma, who had fallen approximately 30 feet off of a ledge. The Conservation Officer provided aid, warm clothing, and assessed his injuries. Due to the seriousness of his injuries and the extremely dangerous terrain, a call was made to the NHARNG to request assistance with a helicopter hoist rescue. The NHARNG happened to be conducting training operations and was able to respond quickly.

Members of UVWRT, who recreationally rock climb in this area, were extremely familiar with the terrain and knew how to access Salter-Dimma. Those UVWRT members and a Conservation Officer were able to hike a trail from the bottom to Salter-Dimma’s location and arrived just prior to the NHARNG helicopter.

A medic was lowered from the NHARNG helicopter but it was determined that the tree canopy was too thick to safely raise Salter-Dimma. Rescuers on the ground then packaged Salter-Dimma into a litter and carried him approximately 150 feet to an opening in the tree canopy. The NHARNG then raised Salter-Dimma into the helicopter and transported him to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center at approximately 10:46 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution while hiking. Packing the 10 essentials, even on a day hike, is imperative: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. Please visit https://hikesafe.com for tips on hiking safely.