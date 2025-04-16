Submit Release
VTF&W is Offering Introductory Fishing Clinics

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding a series of free introductory fishing clinics this spring open to people of all ages and levels of experience, including those who are completely new to fishing. 

Equipment will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own rods and to dress for the weather.

The Free How-To Fishing Clinics are listed from a link on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website home page and on the events calendar. 

Subjects covered include:

Bullhead Fishing -- April 24, Stonebridge Dam, Panton

Fly Fishing -- April 26, Bristol

Targeting Trout, Salmon and Walleye -- April 26 at Kehoe Conservation Camp, Castleton

Bullhead Fishing – May 15, Hoyts Landing, Springfield

Fly Fishing -- May 17, Sycamore Park, Bristol.

Pre-registration is required, and space is limited to the first 30 registrants, so sign up as early as possible. 

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request.  Please include a description of the accommodation you will need.  Individuals making such requests must include their contact information.  Please send an e-mail to corey.hart@vermont.gov or call 802-505-5562 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).

